CULT BUY: "This is the best smelling hand cream I've ever come across."

I am of the belief that good-smelling-things are one of life’s greatest pleasures.

Clean sheets. A baby’s neck. Rain on hot pavement. A black permanent marker. Petro… nevermind.

I could spend hours in the perfume section of a department store, and know immediately if I’ve jumped in a lift with someone wearing Chance by Chanel.

Recently, I came across a hand cream by Crabtree and Evelyn that is hands down one of the best things I have ever smelt.

It’s called ‘Lavender ultra moisturising hand therapy’ and it will get you multiple hand-related compliments.

But there was just one problem.

It retails at $46. And given my status as a Person With Not A Lot of Money, I walked away from the hand cream with a tear falling from the corner of my left eye.

BUT THAT IS NOT WHERE THE STORY ENDS.

Currently, Crabtree and Evelyn Lavender hand therapy is half price. Half. According to my calculations (I read it on the website) that's $23. Which is significantly cheaper than $46.

You can buy it right HERE.

It's the perfect gift for your mum or friend or sister but mostly yourself.

To be clear - this is not sponsored. It just smells, really, really good and I felt it was important that everyone knows.

Because smelling things is my number one hobby, I have also smelt Crabtree and Evelyn Espresso and Lavender body wash which is currently only available in Hong Kong.

It smells like... successful person. Who bathes in... woody-smelling-lavender.

Look - it's nearly impossible to describe a smell, but whenever I wash myself with it, I get multiple compliments on how great I smell.

It is available in Australia next Tuesday, and will change your goddamn life.

But in the meantime, order the hand cream. It will give you a smell-induced orgasm.

