The 3 skirts everyone will be wearing this spring.

After what feels like season after season of shorts and pants, skirts are about to have their moment in the sun.

It's good news for those of us that aren't super keen on the "jorts" trend and can't see ourselves getting around a capri pant any time soon.

Whether they're mini, midi or maxi, skirts have the power to make an outfit. They can elevate the simplest of basics and make a statement with little effort.

If you choose well, a skirt in a great cut is one of those core wardrobe essentials you can invest in and rest easy knowing you'll get lots of wear out of it. With a bit of smart layering, you can wear almost any skirt year-round — it's all in the styling.

So which skirts should you be looking to for the spring and summer months ahead?

Here are the three key styles to know about.

The Full Skirt.

The full skirt. Image: Getty.

Fashion has taken a ladylike turn recently, and we've seen trends like ballet flats, blouses and bows enter the mainstream. A swishy 'circle skirt' is an accessible way to tap into the look of the moment, but you don't want to feel like you're doing 1950s cosplay. Crisp cotton and linen styles that hit just above the ankle in a 'midaxi' length are a more modern way to tackle this silhouette, and heaps of our favourite local brands are understanding the assignment.

To give a full skirt some breathing room, try pairing it with a knit tank and strappy flats for weekends, or a striped shirt and heels for the office.

Vrg Grl. Image: Supplied.

Zara. Image: Supplied.

Commonry. Image: Supplied.

The Wrap Skirt.

The wrap skirt. Image: Getty.

If you're ready to let go of any and all things structured as you shimmy into spring, then this one's for you. Apron-esque designs that tie at the waist, mini pareo styles — wrap skirts are having a moment, and there are almost too many cute options to edit them down for you.

Although you might think sarongs are exclusively for the beach, they've had a fashion glow-up and they're coming for your daywear (some of the more experimental fashion people are even wearing them over pants — yes, really). Don't feel limited to colourful prints, either — a chic neutral palette might be the ticket if you're more of a minimalist.

For the most effortless outfit ever, try teaming a wrap skirt with an oversized collared shirt and sandals.

Mango. Image: Supplied.

H&M. Image: Supplied.

Sabo. Image: Supplied.

Venroy. Image: Supplied.

Zara. Image: Supplied.

The Printed Maxi.

The printed maxi. Image: Getty.

Just to clarify, we're not talking about those tiered boho maxi skirts that were everywhere a few years back. The new maxis have a more muted colour palette and a refined column shape that's easy to style back with the rest of your wardrobe (because let's face it, a full boho look is kind of a commitment).

There's a real ease about throwing on a silky skirt that falls to the floor, and you can easily change up the styling for different occasions. Try wearing one with a white t-shirt for work or a lunch date, then add a blazer and statement earrings to pivot it into eveningwear.

Vrg Grl. Image: Supplied.

Sabo. Image: Supplied.

Seed. Image: Supplied.

Shona Joy. Image: Supplied.

Feature image: Sabo, COmmonry, Vrg Grl, Mango/Mamamia.