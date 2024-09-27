A year ago, toner pads were viewed as the biggest K-beauty skincare gimmick. I mean, paying a premium price for cotton pads soaked in toner? Sounds like the most genius marketing trap.

But if you know anything about Korean beauty, any innovation that surfaces is sure to gain rapid attention and… surprise, surprise! Fast forward to today, toner pads are considered an essential skincare step. Like, I'm talking on par with sunscreen and moisturiser.

What are toner pads and how do you use them?

Okay, so they are cotton pads soaked in a toner but the liquid they're infused with is incredibly concentrated, therefore working better than pouring toner on a cotton pad. The result? Baby soft, heavily moisturised and clear skin.

These pre-soaked pads are considered an all-in-one skincare product specifically made for convenience, and they slide into your morning and/or evening routine after cleansing but before any essences or serums.

You can simply swipe one across your skin and use it in place of your regular toner. Or, you can use it as a gentle exfoliator since most come with a smooth side for hydration and a textured side that works to gently buff through rough patches and lift away dead skin cells.

You can even pop a few around your face and neck, allowing all the goodness to soak into your skin like a sheet mask. In fact, this is a hack Korean celebrity makeup artists swear by for achieving a flawless and glowy makeup base.

What are the best toner pads?

Not all toner pads are made the same and each caters to a different skin concern. Whether you're suffering from dryness, hyperpigmentation, acne, uneven texture, enlarged pores or fine lines and wrinkles, you bet there's a toner pad on the market that can help address it.

Over the past year, I've been on a toner pad haul (to the point it's probably a bit excessive, tbh). I've been influenced to purchase all the TikTok hype-worthy pads and have even travelled to Korea several times to buy the lesser-known toner pads favoured by the locals. Just name a product and there's a good chance I've probably tried it. But out of the lot, there have only been a handful that have really lived up to my very high skincare standards.

So, to help you add the perfect toner pad to your skincare routine, I've rounded up all the top ones I've tried and loved, according to different skin needs. The best part? No product is over $38 and each tub will last you a good amount of time, so it's a small investment to make for a time-saving product that comes with incredible results.

Welcome to the toner pad club. xoxo

The best toner pads to buy for every type of skin concern.

If you have dryness.

Image: Torriden DIVE-IN Low Molecule Hyaluronic Acid Multi Pad.

Image: Numbuzin No. 3 Radiance Glowing Jumbo Essence Pad.

Image: Round Lab Birch Juice Moisturising Pad.

Image: Biodance Collagen Gel Toner Pads.

If you have acne or enlarged/clogged pores.

Image: Medicube Zero Pore Pad 2.0.

Image: Mediheal Madecassoside Blemish Pad.

Image: Needly Daily Toner Pad.

Image: Anua Heartleaf 77% Toner Pad.

Image: Numbuzin No.4 Pore Zero Peeled Egg Toner Pad.

If you have dark spots and hyperpigmentation.

Image: Medicube Deep Vita C Pad.

Image: Numbuzin No.5 Vitamin-Niacinamide Concentrated Pad.

Image: Neogen Dermalogy Bio-Peel Gauze Peeling in Wine or Lemon.

If you have redness.

Image: SKINFOOD Carrot Carotene Calming Water Pad.

Image: Numbuzin No. 1 Centella Re-leaf Green Toner Pad.

Image: Skin1004 Madagascar Centella Quick Calming Pad.

Image: Abib Heartleaf Spot Pad Calming Touch.

