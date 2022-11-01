'I'm a beauty editor who just flew to Paris. Here are the 5 exact products I used on the plane.'

BONJOUR! Did you miss me? (Just nod). I've been slinking around Paris for the past couple of weeks and YES, I perused more French pharmacies than museums - and YES I accidentally left $150 worth of new skincare products in my hotel room. HA HA HA. I'm fine. (I'm not).

Anyway, it was a very lengthy flight from Australia to France. And while I usually wouldn't give a toot about rolling off a flight looking like a thumb, I was attending a Top Secret beauty event (I'll share more with you soon!) so wanted - nay, needed - my skin to look its best, glowy, plump self.

And while slapping on some hydration mid-flight sounds easy - the truth is that nothing ever seems to be enough to keep my skin not looking like bark. It can often end up irritated, parched and flaky.

Watch: Here's me (in the dark of night) putting everything on my face! Post continues below.

And because I don't want to be fussing around with 12 different products, I pulled together a tight team of MVPs that just made my skin look good and feel nice.

A quick thing: Before hopping on the flight I gave my skin a gentle exfoliation with Dermalogica Daily Milkfoliant to make sure things were fresh. I also gave it a big wallop of hydration and stuck on an Ultraceuticals Ultra B2 Sheet Mask before flying.

Want to know more? Oui? Here are the products I actually used on the plane.

Image: Go-To Prep Step Hydrating Mist.

I spritzed this on my face A LOT during the flight. I was originally going to bring my Avene Thermal Water Mist - which is one of my faves - but I had the big baton-like bottle, and Go-To's Prep Step was just way easier to chuck in my bag.

It soothed, calmed and refreshed my skin throughout the flight, and was the perfect foundation for the slew of hydrating serums, oils, and creams I absolutely *pilled* on my face. Smelt nice too.

I tried this newbie right before I left, and loved it (you can read my review here), so it was a no-brainer to bring it along for the ride. I loved how it was instantly hydrating, non-sticky and fast absorbing - just a very good hydrating serum that does what it promises.

Plus, I'm going to France - as if I'm not bringing some La Roche-Posay!

Image: La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Serum

Have you tried this yet? Ooft. You gotta. It's another new launch I can't get off my face.

This beautiful demi-matte formula from CeraVe is part of their new range, and it feels like an actual velvety dream on your skin. It's lovely. Thick, but confusingly lightweight, it instantly smoothed my skin and made it feel comfy and happy.

Image: La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Baume B5 Balm

I switched between the new CeraVe cream and this thicker balm (or even layered on top of each other) when I felt like I needed more hydration.

It locks everything in, without making your face feel sticky. It's my absolute favourite and I talk about it way too much, but hey - you can't blame me. The stuff just works!

Image: Lanolips 101 Ointment

My lips are always dry, but ESPECIALLY when I'm on a plane - the A/C literally just sucks every last drop outta them. So I usually have a few thick lip balms on rotation.

I switched between this OG Lanolips 101 Ointment and another Lanolips number (the special edition Messina collaboration one) when I was flying. I like them because the formulas are really thick and the hydration and comfort factor lasts.

I also slathered it over any other dry patches - elbows, cuticles, etc. and it worked an absolute treat.

So, there you have it! My easy-as-pie in-flight skincare routine that keeps things looking nice and feeling soft.

Wanna hear more from Erin? Oh, you do? Nice! Follow her here.

What are your in-flight staples? Share with us in the comment section below.

Feature image: Supplied