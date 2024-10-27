The 8 best shows to watch while scrolling on your phone.

We absolutely love to pretend that we don't do it. That we're above it. But in reality, aren't we all guilty of scrolling on our phones while we watch TV? And hey, no judgement here. I, too, am a culprit of consuming content on multiple screens at a time.

With attention spans hitting historic lows, it's only natural for our attention to be divided. Two screens at once is the new baseline, am I right?

But what constitutes a good 'background show'? And by that, I mean a show that you can put on in the background and have playing on the big screen while you're tapping away on a smaller screen.

In my humble opinion, the criteria for a worthy 'background show' is simple.

You want something that spans across multiple seasons. That way it'll just keep running and running, and you can rely on that auto-play function to work overtime. Short and sweet episodes are key (preferably 30 minutes or less) and absolutely no major deaths allowed. With the exception of a humorous death, if that exists. I personally require at least one romantic subplot to make sure I have something to swoon at when I decide to look up. More often than not, it's got to be something you've paid attention to at least once before.

But ultimately, find a show that you can casually drop in and out of between an Instagram scroll and a text message response. Something easy and stress-free.

In honour of the generation of short attention spans, we asked the women around Mamamia for their suggestions. So, here are the 8 best shows to watch while you're scrolling away. You can thank me later.

Schitt's Creek.

What it's about…

When a wealthy family loses their fortune after being defrauded by their business manager, they are forced to move into their only remaining asset — an entire town, called Schitt's Creek. And it's as grim as it sounds. Well, at first.

As Johnny, Moira, David and Alexis Rose adjust to their new life, we have the pleasure of watching them bicker, fail, adjust, and rise to the occasion as a family. It's hilarious and it's wholesome, all at once. Starring Eugene and Daniel Levy, as well as the iconic Catherine O'Hara and Annie Murphy, you really cannot go wrong with this series.

Why Polly recommends…

"Once you've watched it once, the characters feel like old friends and the setting feels like home, so it's perfect to have running in the background. That said, you may want to look up from your phone for a few key moments… Patrick singing Simply the Best to David, for one."

Where to watch…

You can stream Schitt's Creek on Netflix.

Parks and Recreation.

What it's about…

Parks and Recreation is an American political satire mockumentary that centres on the relationships between the employees of the parks and recreation department in a town called Pawnee in Indiana. Starring some big names including Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Retta, Aziz Ansari, and Chris Pratt, the show is as humorous as it is heartfelt.

Why Tara recommends…

"Parks and Recreation is so hilarious and wholesome, but as the stakes are usually quite low, you can easily scroll throughout without missing anything too major."

Where to watch…

You can watch Parks and Recreation on Stan.

Love Is Blind.

What it's about…

We love a dating social experiment. Especially when it's on TV. Love Is Blind is a reality dating show that follows a group of strangers, all trying to find their match. But, the catch is that they have to do so without ever having seen each other. Based on 'blind' conversations, rather than physical attraction, participants on the show pair off with the person they have connected with most and then test their love in the real world.

Why Casey recommends…

"You can just do all your listening. Your eyes don't need to be on the screen. Not the most high brow, and no plot to follow, per say."

Where to watch…

Watch Love Is Blind on Netflix.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way

What it's about…

The premise is simple. A group of Americans move to different countries in the pursuit of love. With a 90-day deadline for marriage, we watch the couples navigate cultural and personal differences in a very short amount of time. This show is trash reality TV at its best — but it does deliver some heartwarming moments, of course.

Why Tegan recommends…

"I find this show funny, addictive, cringe (in the best way) and wildly entertaining at any point that I look up from my phone. Each season has a new set of couples, so you get to know them pretty well, and you also get to see lots of different countries and family dynamics. Pairs well with Love After Lockup."

Where to watch…

Stream 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way on Binge.

Gilmore Girls.

What it's about…

Gilmore Girls is all about the relationship between Lorelai and Rory Gilmore, a fast-talking, coffe-loving, mother and daughter duo. Lorelai gave birth to Rory when she was only 16, and moved away from her fancy home to a small town called Stars Hollow. The show talks about relationships, friendship, personal challenges, and most importantly, the love between a mother and daughter.

Why Lucy recommends…

"I've already seen all the episodes three or more times, so there's no need to properly tune in when they're doing their fast talking. Full attention only if Logan is on the screen."

Where to watch…

You can watch Gilmore Girls on Netflix.

New Girl.

What it's about…

Zooey Deschanel is fantastic as Jessica Day on New Girl, a quirky teacher who has recently moved to LA, living in a loft with three other men. The show also stars Jake Johnson, Max Greenfield and Lamorne Morris, who are all phenomenal.

Why Tahli recommends…

"I've seen it so many times and the show is quite literally just back and forth chaotic or funny dialogue between the same 5 characters most of the time, so you just get used to having it on. I have it on whilst scrolling on my phone but also whilst doing household chores, so I'm not just alone with my thoughts."

Where to watch…

You can stream New Girl on Netflix.

Emily In Paris.

What it's about…

Ah, Emily. What more can we say about Emily In Paris. If you, by some bizarre reason, have not watched Emily In Paris, I insist you do. The show follows an American woman, Emily (played by the stunning Lily Collins) as she moves to Paris for work. And from there, things just get a little crazy and a lot of fun. Emily makes new friends (and frenemies) and embarks on a journey of love, to say the least. Messy love, but love nonetheless.

Why Kelsey recommends…

"I didn't even realise I'd finished the whole last season because I was so distracted while 'watching'."

Where to watch…

Watch Emily In Paris on Netflix.

Below Deck.

What it's about…

Back to reality TV at its finest. Below Deck is an American reality show that follows the crew who work and live on a superyacht during charter season. You've got professional responsibilities coupled with personal drama, and it's delicious.

Why Pip recommends…

"I like to look up Reddit at the same time and make sure people feel the same way I do about certain crew members. And also check out their IG profiles, because I'm a lurker."

Where to watch…

Stream Below Deck on Binge.

Feature image: Netflix.