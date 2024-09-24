LEIGH CAMPBELL: 'The $27 serum I rate for plump and hydrated skin.'

There's nothing better than a good serum recommendation. Especially when it comes from Leigh Campbell. And especially when it's a savey goodie from the chemist.

Well, some very good news.

Because on a recent episode of You Beauty, we scored a combo of all three, with Leigh sharing her new favourite serum for plump, hydrated and happy skin.

"I was influenced a little while ago by listening to Mamamia Out Loud," said Leigh. "They had an ad, and they were doing some work with Nivea. I listened to it and the way Holly Wainwright spoke about this serum, I was like, 'I'm gonna go buy you'. It's the Nivea Cellular Filler Expert Re-Plumping Hyaluronic Serum."

"Full price, it's $45. At the time of recording, it's half-price at Chemist Warehouse. But worst-case scenario, even if you get it for $45 — who doesn't want plumping and then re-plumping?!"

"This is going to go plump up the skin and give back some of that youthful firmness that we might have lost a little bit. It's has a really beautiful silky texture, not sticky or tacky layers, and works really beautiful with your other serums."

With ingredients like hyaluronic acid and glycerin, the serum promises to intensely hydrate the skin for long-lasting moisture — which feels like a winner for all skin types.

Leigh added: "You can use it morning and night and your skin just feels moisturised — it feels hydrated, juicy, bouncy and yummy. It's really good. Go Nivea!"

We love bouncy, yummy skin!

"When I think of Nivea I usually think body and suncare — I don't often think face products, but this is very, very, very good. Thank you, Mamamia Out Loud and Holly for making me buy it."

So, there you have it! If you're on the hunt for a new serum to tackle signs of dryness or dehydration and add a boost of hydration and plumping to fine lines, this could be the guy.

Speaking of hydration, also on this week's Spendy Savey episode, Kelly McCarren recommended a product she emptied and repurchased straight away: Eucerin Advanced Repair Body Cream for Very Dry Skin, $31.

"You can get it from either Amazon or iHerb. It's really hard to get because it's from America and I don't know why it's so hard to get. I picked it up on Amazon for $35. It has 4.8 stars, 26,000 ratings," she said.

"It's so, so moisturising. It's a boring and clinical ugly pump pack that lasts for ages. It doesn't have a fragrance. It just does exactly what it says. It's going to moisturise your skin for ages. If you have dry skin, you need this product."

We'll take five.

Feature image: Leigh Campbell.