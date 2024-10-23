The rise of serum capsules and the 5 cult products you need to add to cart.

If you've been browsing the beauty aisles lately, you might have noticed a new trend emerging: serum capsules. These tiny gems are appearing in many skincare ranges, and for good reason. But if you're scratching your head wondering how to use them (hint: not by eating them), don't worry — we've got you covered.

Let's dive into the world of serum capsules and discover why they might just be the game-changer your skincare routine needs.

What are serum capsules?

First things first, let's clear up a common misconception: serum capsules are not edible. They are designed for topical use only, so please don't mistake them for your daily vitamins.

Serum capsules are single-dose skincare treatments encased in biodegradable shells. They contain highly concentrated formulas packed with active ingredients to target specific skin concerns. The capsule format isn't just cute — it serves a purpose. By sealing the serum inside, it protects the ingredients from air and light exposure, ensuring they remain potent until the moment you use them.

What is Elizabeth Arden's Ceramide Capsule Collection?

When it comes to serum capsules, Elizabeth Arden's Ceramide Capsule collection is leading the pack. These little marvels are designed to tackle every skincare concern you can think of, from fine lines to dullness.

What sets these capsules apart? Well, they're pure, potent and precise — so let's break down exactly what that means:

Pure: The collection contains 100 per cent waterless serums. No fillers, no fluff — just effective, nourishing formulas that mean business.

Potent: All capsules in the range are sealed to protect them from light and air, keeping their key ingredients powerful and fresh until you're ready to use them.

Precise: Each capsule contains a single, pre-measured dose of serum. This takes the guesswork out of your skincare routine and makes them perfect for travel.

The beauty of this collection is its versatility. Depending on your skin concerns, you can use different capsules for morning and night. For example, you might use the Advanced Ceramide Capsules in the morning to support your skin's natural moisture barrier, and the Retinol + HPR Capsules at night to target signs of ageing and support your skin's natural cell turnover.

Where can you buy Elizabeth Arden in Australia?

Good news for Aussie skincare lovers. Elizabeth Arden products are readily available in Australia. You can pick up these little capsules of goodness from the Elizabeth Arden website, Myer, David Jones and Adore Beauty.

Which five serum capsules are the best to check out?

Now, let's get to the good stuff. Here are five cult favourites from Elizabeth Arden's Ceramide Capsule collection that are worth adding to your skincare arsenal:

These capsules are a powerhouse when it comes to anti-ageing. They combine two forms of retinol — traditional retinol and HPR (hydroxypinacolone retinoate) — for maximum efficacy with minimal irritation.

Their key features include:

Targeting fine lines, wrinkles and uneven skin tone.

Supporting natural collagen production.

Gentle enough for day and nighttime usage.

The addition of ceramides helps to strengthen the skin barrier, reducing potential retinol-related irritation. It's like getting the benefits of retinol with a built-in comfort blanket for your skin.

These are the OG of Elizabeth Arden's capsule collection. They're all about strengthening and moisturising your skin barrier.

Their key features include:

Packed with ceramides, fatty acids and cholesterol.

Help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Enhance skin's natural moisture barrier.

Think of these as a daily multivitamin for your skin. They help to replenish and maintain the essential lipids that keep your skin looking plump, smooth and youthful.

If you love the idea of the Advanced Ceramide Capsules but have oily or combination skin, these are for you. They offer all the same benefits in a lighter, fast-absorbing formula.

Their key features include:

A lightweight, non-greasy formula.

Helping improve skin texture and tone.

Being suitable for oily and combination skin types.

These capsules prove that even oily skin needs (and can benefit from) proper hydration and barrier support.

Hyaluronic acid is the holy grail of hydration, and these capsules deliver it in spades. They're designed to plump and hydrate your skin, giving you that coveted dewy glow.

Their key features include:

Containing three types of hyaluronic acid for multi-level hydration.

Helping smooth the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Leaving skin looking plump and radiant.

The addition of ceramides helps to lock in all that hydration, making these capsules a one-two punch against dry, dehydrated skin.

If dull, uneven skin is your concern, these vitamin C packed capsules are your new best friend. They're designed to brighten and even out your skin tone while providing antioxidant protection.

Their key features include:

Containing a potent, stable form of vitamin C.

Helping to brighten skin and even out skin tone.

Providing antioxidant protection against environmental stressors.

The ceramide-vitamin C combo in these capsules not only brightens but also strengthens your skin, making it more resilient against daily environmental stressors.

How to incorporate serum capsules into your routine.

Now that you're up to speed on serum capsules, you might be wondering how to use them. It's simpler than you think:

Cleanse your face as usual.

Twist open a capsule and squeeze the serum onto your fingertips.

Gently pat and press the serum into your skin.

Follow up with your usual moisturiser and SPF (in the morning).

Remember, you can mix and match these capsules based on your skin's needs. For example, you might use the vitamin C capsules in the morning for brightening and antioxidant protection, and the Retinol capsules at night for anti-ageing benefits.

Serum capsules are more than just a pretty package — they're an innovative way to deliver potent skincare ingredients. Elizabeth Arden's Ceramide Capsule collection offers something for every skin concern, from hydration to brightening to anti-ageing.

By incorporating these little powerhouses into your skincare routine, you're not just treating your skin — you're giving it the tools it needs to look its best. So why not give them a try? Your skin might just thank you for it.

