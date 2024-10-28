LEIGH CAMPBELL: 'The $19 serum I swear by for even, glowing skin.'

If you're someone with pigmentation or dark spots — whether it be on your hands, chest or face — you'll know the struggle. It's a fickle concern to treat and more often than not you can end up dropping a whole load of cash on skincare that does approximately… nothing… to even out your skin tone.

So, whenever we hear a good recommendation on a skincare product that actually does what it says it's going to do — we're pretty bloody keen to give it a whirl.

And by the sounds of it, it just might be the ticket to clearer, glowing skin.

Watch: Speaking of products we love, here's You Beauty Collective member Teresa McNamara on the viral Westman Atelier drops. Post continues below.

It's called the AXIS-Y Dark Spot Correcting Glow Serum, $19 and our friend and resident beauty angel Leigh Campbell recommended it on the You Beauty podcast.

Speaking on Friday's Spendy Savey episode, she shared, "I bought it on the interwebs because I read a lot of reviews. It has over 1900 five-star star reviews.

"It's a K-Beauty product and it's $25 RRP. I bought mine on a website called Nudie Glow, which is where I get a lot of my Korean and Japanese skincare. They had a sale, and at the time of recording it's still discounted for $19.50 — but you can get it on a bunch of different websites like Adore Beauty."

When it comes to the ingredients, "It says it's activated with niacinamide to help correct dark spots and brighten skin," said Leigh. "Squalene locks in moisture for glowing skin all day."

It also has papaya extract, rice bran, sea buckthorn and calendula, which are hardworking ingredients when it comes to evening out skin texture and reducing redness.

Great for combo and oily girls, Leigh said it's a fantastic choice for those who want to fade signs of blemishes, dark spots and pigmentation on their chest or face.

The best part? Apparently there's completely no residue — which means it works a treat when layering and applying makeup over the top.

"It's the weirdest texture. It's a gel that comes out as a serum — and when you rub it in, it's like water and it completely disappears. So, it's really good for layering. If you are a hot, sweaty person, this is a really good option for you."

"I really like it. In the morning, I can layer it with my other products — a little also goes a really long way. It leaves your skin really glowy, but leaves literally no residue. It is such a unique serum — I would almost call it like an essence in that it's so lightweight."

"It's wildly popular online, and totally fine for acne-prone skin or sensitive skin, which is always a little bit tricky with these kinds of products. I really rate it — especially for 25 bucks."

In fact, on Reddit, a user by the name of @skincareboo posted her review of the K-Beauty serum, writing: "Recently I had been struggling with uneven skin texture and also redness, as my sensitive skin means I get red easily. I've been using this serum for almost a month now and can really see a difference."

"Not only is my skin texture smoother, but my redness has gone down a lot, doesn't flare up as easily, and my skin immediately looks brighter and more glowy with every use. Not to mention it makes me feel super hydrated and fresh."

Get in our basket.

Do you have dark spots? Have you tried this before? Share your thoughts with us in the comment section below.

Feature image: Leigh Campbell.