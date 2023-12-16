News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

fashion

We found *the* shoe we'll all be wearing on Christmas Day.

ADVERTISEMENT

We’ve already crowned the *It Dress* that everyone will be wearing for Christmas Day, so it’s only fitting that we declare the shoe that’s going to be spotted on everyone’s feet now that the weather is warming up.

2023 has been a big year for footwear. The Adidas Sambas took off in a BIG way, ballet flats were no longer considered "so 2010", and who can forget the resurgence of the Onitsuka Tigers?

Watch: Closet Confessions - What Are Trinny's Favourite Party Outfits? Post continues below.

But the shoes that beats them all are a comfortable, yet always stylish, pair of flats. I know this kinda gives off the same vibe as "Florals? For spring? Groundbreaking", but hear me out. Yes, the sandal is a typical summer shoe, but now that there are so many different variations on the market, it can be tricky to figure out which ones to buy.

There are strappy sandals, slides, chunky flats...basically, there’s an infinite amount of options and it’s all feeling quite overwhelming.

So, I narrowed it down and instead of you having to choose from a million different pairs of shoes, you only have a pick one (or a few) out of 10.

Here are the sandals that I’m obsessing over this summer.

AERE Leather Buckle Footbed Slides, $140.

Image: AERE, The Iconic.

Billini Theon, $89.95.

Image: Billini.

SPURR Scarlett Comfort Sandals, $49.99.

Image: SPURR, The Iconic.

Dazie Jerri Sandals, $69.99.

Image: Dazie, The Iconic.

AERE Leather Ankle Tie Sandals, $140.

Image: AERE, The Iconic.

Nine West Giselle, $159.95.

Image: Nine West, The Iconic.

Los Cabos Bria, $59.95.

Image: Los Cabos, The Iconic.

EOS Ilos, $179.95.

Image: EOS, The Iconic.

Country Road Riley Sandal, $139.

Image: Country Road, The Iconic.

Alias Mae Verity, $269.95.

Image: Alias Mae, The Iconic.

Novo Whitley Sandals, $59.95.

Image: Novo.

At Mamamia, we independently curate and write about products we rave about in our group chats and think you should know about too. If you purchase a product we have recommended, we may earn a small commission.

Featured Image: Billini/Alias Mae.

Hey! You made it to the end of the article. You must really like us. Consider this your friendly reminder that you can give Mamamia this Christmas. Head here to do just that.

Do you have children aged under 13 years? Take this survey now to go in the running to win one of four $50 gift vouchers for your time. 

Tags: fashion , lifestyle-edm , style

Related Stories

Recommended

LEAVE A COMMENT