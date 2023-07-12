9 of the best red lipsticks ever, ranked.

Do you want to know what it's like to live dangerously? Just try to pull off a red lipstick, we dare you.
When it comes to making a bold statement, few beauty choices rival the bewitching power of a red lip, there we said it, it's actually considered beauty sorcery.
Proven throughout history, perfecting this impressive combo actually means a lot more than you think. Nailing the look offers an alluring sense of power, elegance and strength unmatched by other beauty rituals.
But considering this isn't a product we reach for everyday, it's important we know what we're doing before making a permanent investment.
Watch the You Beauty tutorial for Diamond Lips. Story continues after video.
So whether you're looking for a vibrant vermilion that screams confidence or a deeper crimson, let us get you up to speed, because trust us, it's safer for everyone this way.
These are nine of the best red lip products that are actually worth the investment, ranked.
1. NARS Satin Lip Pencil in Luxembourg, $43.
Our girl Taylor Swift knew exactly what she was doing when she sang, "Red lips and rosy cheeks, say you'll see me again even if it's just in your wildest dreams," which lives rent-free in so many of our minds, and is half the reason we're considering the look.
The NARS Satin Lip Pencil in Luxembourg is said to be the alleged product Taylor uses to achieve her iconic lip, so need we say anymore?
But in case you were wondering this is the perfect beginner red for anymore looking to up their game.
2. Armani Beauty Rouge D’Armani Matte Lipstick in Red-to-Go, $66.
This luxurious-looking product promises to have you out the door in seconds – and trust us when we say it doesn't disappoint.
This product is a fabulous option for all the brunette girlies out there, offering the perfect shade of rouge that promises a soft matte finish.
If you're in the market for a bright shade that instantly delivers high-end looks then this pretty little product is seriously worth your time.
3. Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color in Uncensored, $45.
If you like things intense and a lippie that can deliver smudge-proof and non-transferable results, then this lipstick was made for you.
An intense liquid consistency, which takes the guesswork out of application, this formulation allows for a super easy contour and shape, before magically setting in place for the entire evening. Yep, you'll be able to smooch, eat, drink and dance the night away.
4. M.A.C Retro Matte Lipstick in Ruby Woo, $37.
If you haven't tried this product by now, we need to ask, have you been living under a rock?
Seriously no excuses, this one is a staple in any beauty obsessed's kit.
5. DIOR Rouge Dior Couture Colour Lipstick in Velvet, $66.
If you like a creamy finish, that commits to lasting all evening and then some, meet this little guy.
A brand with over 60 years of understanding women's needs, Dior has managed to nail the perfect rich rouge. Harnessing organic ingredients like fresh pomegranate this lipstick perfectly curates a pigment guaranteed to compliment any complexion.
So if you're after one product that will deliver a polished look this is your sign to try the DIOR Rouge Dior Couture Colour Lipstick.
6. Fenty Beauty Poutsicle Hydrating Lip Stain in Sangria, $42.
It probably goes without saying that whatever Rhianna puts on her lips is approved to be fabulous. Just like the name suggests, this lip product is nourishing.
So if it's good enough for Rhi Rhi, you better believe it's good enough for us. This long-wear lip stain is seriously top-tier.
7. Yves Saint Laurent Rouge Pur Couture Satin Lipstick Collection in Blood Red, $65.
Since 1978, YSL Beauty has delivered the promise of feminine power through the distribution of its high-end products.
The YSL Rouge Pur is a full-coverage lip product that is unparallel to others, offering customers a long-wear satin finish. So if you're looking to treat yourself, our advice is to grab this little guy.
8. Pat McGrath Labs MatteTrance™ Lipstick in Elson, $65.
Pat McGrath can simply do no wrong. Whether it's blushes, bronzers or lipsticks, what that woman touches turns to gold.
Don't let the price tag put you off, this Labs Matte Trance is worth the investment. And the shade 'Elson' this is the perfect medium red, suitable for all completions, formulated to hydrate the lips upon application. Try it for yourself to see.
9. Maybelline Superstay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick in Dancer, $23.99.
Looking for a budget lip product that will deliver results without breaking the bank? Try the Maybelline Superstay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick in the shade 'Dancer'.
This lovely little lippy gives you a flawless matte finish with up to 16-hour wear and can conveniently be picked up at virtually any chemist or supermarket for less than $30, making it the perfect all-rounder.
Do you agree with our beauty recommendations? Let us know in the comments what your favourite fire red lipstick is.
Image: Getty + Mamamia.