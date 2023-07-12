9 of the best red lipsticks ever, ranked.

Do you want to know what it's like to live dangerously? Just try to pull off a red lipstick, we dare you.

When it comes to making a bold statement, few beauty choices rival the bewitching power of a red lip, there we said it, it's actually considered beauty sorcery.

Proven throughout history, perfecting this impressive combo actually means a lot more than you think. Nailing the look offers an alluring sense of power, elegance and strength unmatched by other beauty rituals.

But considering this isn't a product we reach for everyday, it's important we know what we're doing before making a permanent investment.

So whether you're looking for a vibrant vermilion that screams confidence or a deeper crimson, let us get you up to speed, because trust us, it's safer for everyone this way.

These are nine of the best red lip products that are actually worth the investment, ranked.

Image: Mecca. Our girl Taylor Swift knew exactly what she was doing when she sang, "Red lips and rosy cheeks, say you'll see me again even if it's just in your wildest dreams," which lives rent-free in so many of our minds, and is half the reason we're considering the look. The NARS Satin Lip Pencil in Luxembourg is said to be the alleged product Taylor uses to achieve her iconic lip, so need we say anymore? But in case you were wondering this is the perfect beginner red for anymore looking to up their game.

