10 women on their best recommendations for new parents... that actually work.

Becoming a new parent is a mix of joy, pure love, sleepless nights, and everything in between — an experience that no prenatal class or parenting book can fully prepare you for.

As a second-time mum in the trenches of juggling the newborn phase and raising a *spirited* toddler, I find myself constantly on the lookout for anything that can make life just that little bit easier.

During one late-night scrolling session, I stumbled upon PainChek Infant. It's an AI-enabled app designed for instant pain assessment in babies from one to 12 months, which sounds like it could change the game for any new parent craving that peace of mind.

I like the fact it's not just another wellness app, but is backed by scientific research, and the technology that underpins it is clinically validated.

One of the hardest things about the parenting game is seeing your baby upset (and trying to figure out why your baby is actually crying). When you know it's not hunger or a dirty nappy, this is where PainChek Infant can really make a difference. When you suspect pain, you can use the app for a quick pain assessment — removing all the guesswork — and from there, capture your treatments and monitor if their pain is improving. No internet connection needed, either, so it's handy for peace of mind when travelling, too.

It uses facial analysis technology to measure your baby's pain levels in three seconds, giving you some much-needed mental breathing space (and saving you from going down a Dr Google black hole of worry).

I can definitely see myself using it during sleepless nights when bubs is teething, whenever I'm trying to track the times I've given him pain relief, or after his routine immunisations.

But it's not just about the tech — it's about giving parents emotional reassurance too. Knowing there's a tool to help you better understand your baby's needs can be a huge stress-reliever. One less thing to worry about during those first 12 months, when worry seems to be your constant companion.

Here's a round-up of other practical, tried-and-true recommendations and advice from 10 other parents who've survived (even thrived) in their first year of parenthood.

1. Stock your freezer before the baby arrives.

"Prepare meals in advance and freeze them. Once the baby is here, finding time to cook is a luxury you might not have, so having a fully-stocked freezer of meals can be a lifesaver, and it ensures you're eating healthy even on days when you're mentally running on empty." — Sarah

2. Use your baby wraps (or borrow/buy a carrier).

"A good baby wrap or carrier will be your best friend. They keep bubs close and free up your hands so you can get things done around the house (or make yourself a well-earned cuppa). Plus, they are great for calming a fussy baby. I used mine every day." — Mia

3. Set up several nappy changing stations.

"Instead of running back and forth to your nursery for every nappy change, set up small changing stations around the house. A basket with nappies, wipes and a changing mat can save you time and energy. It's all about making those repetitive tasks as easy as possible (and is super handy for late-night changes or when you're rushing out of the house)." — Amy

4. Keep your expectations… low.

"Every baby is different, and what works for one might not work for another. Be prepared to adjust your plans and expectations as you learn what works best for your little one. And please, please avoid comparing your baby to others, no good comes from it!" — Lily

5. Get a white noise machine.

"A white noise machine can work wonders for baby sleep. It mimics the sounds they were used to hearing in the womb, and drowns out other noises in the house that might wake them up (like a loud older sibling, IYKYK). It was such a win for us, and we still use it now that our son is older." — Lucy

6. Don't forget to look second-hand first.

"Babies grow out of clothes and toys so quickly, especially in the first few months, so it makes sense to buy second-hand. We got a lot of things from op shops and Facebook Marketplace, and were also lucky enough to be given hand-me-downs from friends. It saved us money and saved things from going to landfill." — Makayla

7. Rotate toys to keep your baby engaged.

"Instead of giving your baby all their toys at once, try rotating them every few days, and subbing in new options. This keeps them interested for (hopefully) longer, giving you time to breathe, and saves money in the long run." — Claire

8. Trust your instincts. No, really.

"Everyone will have an opinion on how you should raise your baby, but at the end of the day, you know your child best. Trust your instincts and do what feels right for you and your family. It's okay to tune out the noise and focus on what works for you. Exclusively." — Olivia

9. Take advantage of contact naps.

"Embrace the contact naps — perfect for bonding and soothing for baby. They won't last forever, and they give you an excuse to rest and recharge too. Get stuck into a good show or book!" — Sophie

10. Document the day-to-day (even if it doesn't feel important).

"Keep a health log, in an app like PainChek Infant, where you can track any changes in behaviour. It's a simple way to monitor your baby's patterns when they're unwell, and can be incredibly helpful for your paediatrician or GP to discuss any concerns, as you've captured all the information, times and dates." — Emma

This information is general in nature and does not replace the advice of a healthcare professional. As with any condition or treatment, always seek health and medical advice from a qualified healthcare professional.

