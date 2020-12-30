Need some skin love? Here are the 9 best Instagram accounts to follow if you have psoriasis.

There's a handful of celebrities that have openly spoken about their struggles with psoriasis.

Kim Kardashian famously discussed her condition on an early episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Cara Delevingne and Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness have also opened up about their experience with it.

Most recently, Kardashian penned an essay for POOSH, explaining that after years fighting the autoimmune disease, she's finally comfortable.

"I’ve become extremely comfortable with my psoriasis," she said. "No matter where it is on my body, sometimes I am fine with showing it off and other times I don’t want it to be a distraction, so I cover it up with body makeup."

"If you have psoriasis, you can’t let it ruin your life or get the best of you. You have to do what you can to make sure you are comfortable but not let it take over."

In Australia, psoriasis affects at least two per cent of the population, and it causes an overproduction of skin cells. These skin cells cause scaling on the surface of the skin that appear red, itchy and inflamed.

While celebrities are amazing at bringing awareness to this condition, they don't offer much insight into the daily experience of living with it.

On Instagram, there's a huge community of women living with psoriasis (commonly known as 'psoriasis warriors') who share raw, untouched images of their experience alongside the tips that work for them.

Here are nine of them.

Stephanie, @cyapsoriasis

Melbourne-based Stephanie candidly shares her psoriasis journey and the tips that work for her. She also has an Instagram page called @theglobalpsoriasisdiary where various men and women with psoriasis share their own stories weekly.

Gabby, @flakey___

Another fellow Aussie who shares her psoriasis story. Gabby posts regular updates about how her psoriasis is going and shares the products that do and don't work.

Renee, @psoriasis_thoughts

Renee hosts a regular IGTV series, where she interviews psoriasis warriors, dermatologists and nutritionists to discuss all things psoriasis.

Jude, @judeavrilduncan

Jude from Glasgow brings awareness to the condition through her untouched selfies and podcast called Psoskin. Her honesty is unbelievably refreshing.

Michelle @lordmich

While Michelle shares her chic sense of style and makeup skills, she also brings awareness to her psoriasis.

"Becoming the black girl with Psoriasis that I always wanted to see when I was younger," she writes.

Bobbie, @healthybobbs

Bobbie - who's had psoriasis for 29 years now - gives raw and honest updates about how her psoriasis is going and explains what simple changes have worked for her.

Michelle, @psoriasiswanderer

As she writes in her bio, Michelle's "just a normal gal trying to learn and understand the underlying issues and causes of #psoriasis and help those along the way."

And she does it beautifully.

Sine, @psoauty

Sine openly shares her psoriasis story - the good days, the bad days and everything in between.

Feature image: Instagram/@lordmich @cyapsoriasis