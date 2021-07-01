"It's like a glow stick to the face": 20 women on the one product that makes them look more awake.

You know those mornings where you wake up and look like you've literally been dragged through a bush backwards? Yes? Gah. No fun.

But! Luckily there's a whole heap of nifty beauty products on the market that can help you fool people into thinking you actually sleep eight hours a night (suckers!). Cause sometimes that Netflix series is just TOO good, amirite?

Watch: Want glowing skin? Course you do! Here's three easy steps to nab a glossy face. Post continues below.

And because we LOVE stealing other people's beauty tricks (sue us!) (please don't), and hate wasting money on stuff that doesn't work, we asked a bunch of women to tell us their secrets! Y'know, all the best products that'll help you look awake in seconds.

Listen: Find out why Kelly uses a sleeping bag once a week. Post continues below.

Ready? Here's what they said:

"Cream blush! I'm loving the Dewy Blush from Ciaté in shade Papaya. It makes me look youthful and dewy, even when I'm exhausted." - Lucy.

"A flesh coloured liner on the inner rim. It takes away any redness and fakes the eye area looking more well-rested than it is." - Leigh.

"I have always thought eye creams were a myth, I have never found one that works... HOWEVER! The Alpha-H Liquid Gold Eye Cream literally zaps my dark circles away. An excellent hack for all the Google Hangout meetings." - Maddie.

"They're not avail in Australia, but my mum bulk sends me packets every few months from the UK. They get rid of redness/bloodshot eyes like magic!" - Polly.

"Blush, always! It makes me look alive and put together, even when running on no fuel. My favourite for the past few months has been the KVD Beauty Everlasting Blush in Foxglove." - Charlie.

"This is my 'can't live without' product. Blush on cheeks, the tiniest bit on my nose and even a touch on eyes. And then highlighter on all the usual spots and inner corner of eye always brightens things up." - Genevieve.

"I love Benefit's High Brow Glow. I find that it instantly makes my eyes look wider and more awake." - Rikki.

"Mixing highlighter drops into foundation always makes me feel like my skin looks fresher and brighter - this product specifically!" - Andi.

"This is like a glow stick to the face for me." - Katie.

"I wear Jojoba oil when I’m hanging around the house, so anytime I walk past a mirror I don’t horrify myself at how dead I look. Otherwise, it has to be moisturiser. If my skin FEELS hydrated, then I can go about my day!" - Despina.

"Trinny London BFF is my go-to. I used it after skincare and SPF pretty much exclusively on maternity leave." - Jessica.

"My go-to is M.A.C. Cosmetics Prep and Prime Highlighter applied under my eyes." - Lauren.

"This on my brow bone. MY OH MY." - Emily.

"Cream coloured liner on the water line gets rid of the redness and tiredness. I use the Sephora Collection waterproof one. It’s only $18!" - Shenai.

"My favourite combo is an eyelash curler and Maybelline Sky High Mascara." - Caity.

"Clinique All About Eyes is my favourite. Every morning it wakes up my eyes!" - Celeste.

"The Becca Under Eye Brightening Corrector instantly brightens your face. I'm enjoying it while I can!" - Sarah.

"If my eyes are puffy, I use my Aceology Blue Ice Globe Facial Massager. Keep them in the fridge, roll 'em on and no more puffiness! (But you can also use a block of ice wrapped in a tissue or light face flannel, press it on - does the same thing!)." - Jodie.

"James Cosmetics Eye Masks… these work a treat every time!" - Kelli.

"I use KORA Eye Noni Oil with the built in rose quartz roller!" - Michael.

What's your go-to product for brighter eyes? Share with us in the comment section below.

At Mamamia, we independently choose and write about products our writer's genuinely recommend. We have affiliate partnerships so if you use these links to buy something, Mamamia may earn a small commission.

