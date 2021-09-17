The 3 products you need immediately if you have oily skin, according to a derm.

If you're a dame with oily skin (hello! Take a seat), you'll know all too well the fine line between a dewy complexion and a straight-up grease trap. It's tricky business. Very bloody tricky.

But it all really comes down to building the right routine with the right kinda products. The thing is though - if you're anything like us, your bathroom cabinet is probably bursting with eleventy million different tubes and bottles that each promise to help keep your complexion at it's cute best.

However! According to dermatologists, you don't need to mess around with all these different products. Apparently you only really need three core ingredients to beat oily skin.

Yes, really! Would we lie to you?

We heard it from New York dermatologist Dr Joshua Zeichner, who recently shared his top tips for caring for oily skin on his Instagram - and OF COURSE we took notes. Silly question.

So, if you have oily skin, here are the three skincare ingredients you should be looking for in your skincare products.

1. Salyclic acid.

"Skincare products won’t decrease the amount of oil that you make, because that is controlled by your genetics," writes Dr Zeichner in his Instagram caption.

"However, they can make your skin look less shiny, improve a greasy feeling, and help keep your pores clear."

According to Dr Zeichner, salicylic acid is one of the hero ingredients when it comes to mopping up excess oil and keeping your pores clean (bye, blackheads).

"This beta hydroxy acid removes excess oil and exfoliates dead cells from the surface of the skin."

Just keep in mind that salicylic acid should be used in moderation (try once or twice a week, max) until you know your skin can handle it without freaking out.

If your skin tolerates it, you can increase the frequency. Also, be careful with direct sun exposure and obviously always apply SPF when you're working with acids and just forever, really.

If you're looking for some options, we like La Roche-Posay Effacular Ultra Concentrate Serum, $59.95, The Ordinary Salicylic Acid 2% Masque, $21.90 or Paula’s Choice 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant, $38.

La Roche-Posay, Adore Beauty, Paula's Choice.

2. Clay.

Next up, your boy clay. "Clay helps absorb excess oil and has soothing effects. If you're really oily look for bentonite clay and if you're sensitive stick to kaolin because it's not quite as drying," said Dr Zeichner.

Noted!

Not only will clay give you a deep clarifying cleanse and absorb extra moisture and sebum, but it'll also help mattify your skin and leave it feeling smooth and soft.

If you're one of the poor lambs suffering from persistent breakouts, this ingredient will also speed up the healing process of active breakouts.

How good.

When it comes to how often you should slap the stuff on, people with oily and acne-prone skin types should be able to use the ingredient every day without any dramas, however, if you’ve got dry or sensitive skin, probably just keep it to a minimum (think once or twice per week).

If you're looking for some recommendations, we like Sand And Sky Australian Pink Clay Porefining Face Mask, $37.90 and Medik8 Natural Clay Mask, $59.

Look Fantastic, Mecca.

3. Charcoal.

Did you know charcoal and oily-skinned gals are BFFs? They are! They really are.

Charcoal is an absorbent ingredient that can help remove toxins from the skin. Dr Zeichner said to "think of charcoal as a magnet that binds to oil, dirt and other impurities in the skin."

Not only will it give your oily skin one big ol' cleanse, but it will also help stabilise your skin and balance things out.

You can usually find charcoal in masks, cleansers and exfoliating sponges, but you can also find it on its own in the form of loose powder.

While charcoal is usually pretty skin-friendly in terms of irritation and such, it's important to take note of any actives that could be included in the formula.

We'd recommend steering clear of any kind of peel-off mask or active-heavy formula that could mess with your skin's barrier. Instead, reach for a gentle, charcoal-based version - your skin will thank you for it.

When it comes to charcoal products, we rate Cosmedix Detox Activated Charcoal Mask, $90 and Sukin Oil Balancing + Charcoal Anti-Pollution Facial Masque, $19.95.

Cosmedix, Sukin

