'I'm a beauty writer with fine, flat hair. Here are 6 products that actually work.'

This article was originally published on Adore Beauty.

As some regular readers may know, I've been on a bit of a hair-growth journey lately. I had a blunt bob for years, but a recent boost in density thanks to having access to some of the best hair products in the biz — werk perks — inspired me to try something new.

And with a wedding on the horizon (my own), I figured now was a better time than ever to try and grow it out I say "try" because I've been down this road before and know it's hard to resist the allure of a low-maintenance chop. But that's not the problem at hand.

My current (first-world) dilemma? Getting this mane to hold a style for longer than five minutes. Whether blown out, curled, waved or otherwise, these strands simply refuse to play along (!!).

Cue, my mission to find the best finishing and styling products for all my fine-haired friends out there who no doubt feel the same. Or anyone really, after volume and hold that doesn't feel heavy.

I've got options of all styles, shapes, and sizes, from thickening foams to texture sprays, root powders and light-hold hairsprays. Scroll on for all the deets plus my honest reviews.

Watch: Show Me How: Updo Look Chic. Post continues below.

Davines MORE INSIDE Dry Texturiser. Image: Adore Beauty.

Fast facts: Dry texturiser spray with a high-shine finish.

Adds texture, volume and definition for that tousled, full-bodied look.

To use: Shake well and apply to roots and lengths from about 10 inches away.

Made with a natural polymer that absorbs oil and keeps hair soft without weighing it down.

My Davines Dry Texturiser review: This one was at the top of my list to try, mainly because my hairdresser, Cat, swears by it (and let's be real, I trust her with my life). I loved how it made my hair look bouncy yet still soft when she used it on me in the salon, and with her sage advice, I managed to recreate the look at home. Cat recommended I apply it to wet roots to add grit for my blow-dry. So I did, and unlike my tragic attempts at a sultry smoky eye, it worked!

The spray feels like nothing in my strands, but I can definitely feel the tension it creates while drying. When used on dry hair, it adds instant texture and volume without that dreaded static or frizz. It also smells delightful, as most Davines products do. And a little goes a long way, so you're getting your money's worth.

Aveda Invati Ultra Advanced Thickening Foam. Image: Adore Beauty.

Fast facts: Suitable for all types of thinning hair.

Contains 98 per cent naturally derived, vegan ingredients.

Certified organic amla and rice protein boost the appearance of hair strand thickness.

Reinforces fragile hair, protects from blow-drying, reduces frizz, and adds shine.

Features Aveda's Soothing Pure-Fume™ aroma with lavender, clary sage, Australian sandalwood, vanilla, and other pure plant and flower essences.

My Aveda Invati Ultra Advanced Thickening Foam review: I'd been hearing whispers about this clever thickening foam for a little while, so when the latest iteration arrived, I was all over it. Having tried (and loved) other products from Aveda's Invati Ultra Advanced range, my hopes were high for this one. Instantly thickens hair by 11 per cent!? What is this science-backed sorcery??

As I came to learn, the proof is in the puff. A decent one at that. While I'm no mathematician (unless "girl math" counts), I can confirm my hair looks and feels noticeably thicker when I use this foam. Five pumps are enough to give my hair decent body and texture, while still keeping it light and natural. It foams up beautifully, distributes easily through the roots and mid-lengths, and even offers protection from heat damage. Talk about a multitasker!

KEVIN.MURRAY Doo Over. Image: Adore Beauty.

Fast facts: Dry shampoo and light-hold hairspray in one.

Removes excess oils and product residue from the root.

Non-drying formula that refreshes and adds volume to hair.

Sulphate-, paraben- and cruelty-free; suitable for all hair types and lengths.

My KEVIN.MURPHY Doo Over review: This is one of those beauty products for which its reputation precedes it. It's a Hall of Famer, particularly within the four walls of Adore Beauty HQ. Another multitasker (we love), Doo Over combines the cleansing capabilities of a dry shampoo with the shaping and hold of a hairspray.

Now, I'm usually a bit trepidatious when it comes to hairsprays — they often make my fine hair feel crunchy. But I was intrigued by this two-in-one and its promise of a 'lived-in' look. Safe to say, I'm a fan.

First off, the scent. It's as good as everyone says, with essences of cedarwood and patchouli that are deliciously addictive. But the real kicker? These ingredients go beyond just smelling nice — they also help boost scalp health and hair growth!

As for its performance, I love how light and comfortable Doo Over feels. It applies slightly wet, but dries quickly, adding instant body while keeping my hair soft and natural-feeling. I found it works best on days one and two post-hair wash, refreshing my mane without making it greasy. And if you're into slicked-back styles, this one's a winner for taming those pesky baby hairs.

ColorWOW Xtra Large Bombshell Volumiser. Image: Adore Beauty.

Fast facts: Provides maximum body, fullness, and flexible hold that lasts all day.

Cruelty-free, vegan, and free from sulphates, alcohol, salt, or resins.

Added amino acids, bamboo, and polymer properties keep your hair smooth, hydrated, and healthy.

Polymer/bamboo properties hug strands to create volume while keeping your hair healthy and strong.

My ColorWOW Xtra Large Bombshell Volumizer review: This one's a cult favourite, and for good reason. Celebrity stylist Chris Appleton, who's behind some of the world's most famous hair (think Kim K and JLo), swears by it for big, voluminous hair. Naturally, I had to try it. If it's good enough for these A-listers, it's good enough for me.

Following Chris' instructions, I sectioned my hair and applied one to three pumps per section, warming it between my palms before working it through from root to end.

Chris' pro tip: Apply an extra pump along the hairline.

Right away, I was pleasantly surprised by how moisturising this volumiser felt — like soft peaks of a Swiss meringue. It dispersed through my hair seamlessly, without feeling heavy or crunchy. You can feel it working immediately, adding grit and body even when your hair is wet.

And the cool part is that it doesn't even need heat to do its job. You can apply it to damp hair and let it air dry for a natural finish. It also shields from heat damage and adds shine, streamlining multiple steps in your haircare routine down to just one.

Most importantly, it gives my hair lift and texture from the root while keeping it soft and hydrated all day long.

O&M Thique Volumising Powder. Image: Adore Beauty.

Fast facts: A lightweight powder that adds instant volume and texture.

Absorbs excess oil and refreshes hair between washes.

Provides a flexible hold without feeling gritty or heavy.

Suitable for all hair types, especially fine and limp hair.

My O&M Thique Volumising Powder review: If you have the kind of fine hair that often looks limp, this volumising powder may be your perfect match. It adds texture and volume from the roots while soaking up excess oil for a quick scalp refresh between washes.

Less is more, as I came to learn from an overzealous application (you'll see what I mean below). Hands also make for the best way to massage and work the powder into your strands — this avoids unwanted static and frizz.

The flexible hold means you can add body and shape while still keeping your hair touchable and natural. For a quick volume fix or to add some texture to a style, this powder is a solid pick. Just sprinkle a little at the roots, give it a shake, and voila — instant lift and life!

Image: Adore Beauty.

Virtue Flourish Volumising Styler. Image: Adore Beauty.

Fast facts: Provides lightweight volume and body for fine hair.

Contains patented Alpha Keratin 60ku® to strengthen and repair hair.

Helps create a fuller, more voluminous look without stiffness.

Infused with natural ingredients to nourish and support hair health.

My Virtue Flourish Volumizing Styler review: Regular readers will know just how beloved this Virtue range is by those with thin tresses (this writer included). The Volumizing Styler is all about achieving that fuller, bouncy look while keeping things lightweight and feeling natural. It's enriched with Alpha Keratin 60ku®, Virtue's patented ingredient that supports stronger, repaired hair from within.

I love how this styler gives my fine hair extra oomph without any stiffness or crunch. It's perfect for adding volume and body, making my hair look and feel thicker without sacrificing softness or movement. Plus, it's infused with nourishing ingredients that not only smell amazing but also support your overall hair health. I'm all for anything that works smarter, not harder!

Feature Image: Adore Beauty.