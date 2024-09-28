'I'm an over-50s makeup artist and these are the 6 body products I swear by for dry skin.'

This article was originally published on Adore Beauty.

As someone in their 50s, I've noticed that it's not just my face that feels dry, my whole body does too.

It's like I've entered my reptilian era: crepey, dry, crinkled extremities that feel tight on waking.

So I've been test-driving a host of nourishing and exfoliating products to help alleviate discomfort and totally revitalise the skin on my body.

A quick word about peri- to post-menopausal dry body skin.

I'm sure I don't really need to explain the lizard-like fashion my body has begun to resemble in my 50s — 'cause if you're in "it", you totally get it.

Granted, winter has forever dehydrated my skin (I'm guilty of loving a long hot shower!!) and spending too long in cosy heating... Plus, low humidity and bracing temperatures deplete much-needed water in our skin, leading to dehydration, tightness and a dull lack-lustre-looking skin.

But menopause sky-rockets the loss of oil in your skin, resulting in wrinkled, rough, scaly, reptilian body skin (I am speaking from experience).

My skin has been so dry it quite literally hurts.

Prior to turning 50, I could get away with slapping a little body moisturiser on and off I'd skip. Now at 52, my legs and arms are literally screaming at me on waking, so I've had to up the ante.

So my mature-skinned friends, I shall spill the tea on these top body product picks that I've been loving this winter! Scroll down for the beauty heroines that will totally revitalise your winter skin and have you back on track for 'legs out' weather.

Best body hydration products for mature skin.

Weleda Skin Food 75ml. Image: Adore Beauty.

She's the rich, all-natural, multi-tasking must-have cream for nourishing, protecting and calming mature skin. Lips, elbows, knees, heels, you name it any dry patches or areas of skin will feel softer.

I've got a tube by the bed, in the car and in my handbag, and I force it upon my tween and teen sons, too (works wonders for chapped lips!).

Compagnie de Provence Shower Oil 200ml. Image: Adore Beauty.

Swapping out a body wash for a body oil has been a game changer.

I've really enjoyed this Compaignie de Provence Nourishing Shower Oil. It smells lovely, and is rich in lipid-replenishing active ingredients like shea absolute, almond oil, olive oil and grapeseed oil.

Packed with omegas and antioxidants that soothe, protect, nourish and soften dry skin.

Weleda Revitalising Body Oil - Sea Buckthorn 100ml. Image: Adore Beauty.

Skin looks glowy and literally sighs with relief.

Massage everywhere straight after your shower (or straight out of bed if your legs are literally screaming at you. Apply with damp hands). A 100 percent natural, deeply nourishing body oil that soaks in swiftly is great for sensitive, dry skin and leaves your skin glowing.

Seabuckthorn is packed with unsaturated fatty acids and vitamin E that provide intensive moisture and regenerate dry skin.

Pro tip: Time poor? Pop a couple pumps of this Weleda Revitalising Seabuckthorn Body Oil into your favourite moisturising body lotion to turbocharge the moisture. You'll thank me for this tip, legs will look and feel silky smooth!

asap revitalising body scrub 200ml. Image: Adore Beauty.

ASAP revitalising body scrub packs in some magnificent ingredients like glycolic acid (AHA), green tea, lemon peel oil, grape seed oil and olive oil. The gentle AHA loosens the dead skin cells, while non-plastic beads gently slough away roughness without drying out your skin. Hello smoother, firmer skin.

This Australian-owned and made cosmeceutical brand is really well-priced.

Antipodes Joyful Hand and Body Cream 120ml. Image: Adore Beauty.

Another product I have a tube of next to my bed and in my car. I always travel with it too.

Firstly it smells so pretty, she's a bit old-school feminine, rich and luxurious.

A star for chapped, dry, sore hands (and those sore bits of skin you get around your fingernails!).

Coco & Eve Sunny Honey Bali Bronzing Foam 200ml. Image: Adore Beauty.

What's not to love about a holiday in a can? As a fair-skinned girl, I love a self-tanner all year around. But I want to bathe in it during winter to liven me up and revitalise my dry, dull winter skin.

I love this rich, fluffy bronze mousse — goes on like a dream, doesn't smell whiffy, delivers a deliciously golden (not orange) tan. Apply this after you've used your body exfoliant.

Little tip: self-tan loves to cling to dry patches of skin like elbow, hands, knees, ankles, toes. Pop a little Weleda Skin Food on those zones before you slather the tanning mousse on your body.

Final thoughts…

The best body products for dry and mature skin. Image: Adore Beauty.

A few simple switches to what you're currently using, like swapping a shower oil for a body wash, a body oil for a moisturiser (or adding them together), plus nourishing your poor old busy hands, and adding a little fake tan, may just make all the difference to revitalising and reviving your dry mature skin, making it ready to flourish.

Amanda Ramsay is an award-winning professional makeup artist who specialises in makeup content and education for mature skin. Known as your over-40s makeup expert, Amanda has worked with thousands of Aussie women, including celebrities and personalities like Julia Gillard, Sophie Monk, Delta Goodrem, Collette Dinnigan, Jackie O, Miranda Kerr and Mia Freedman. For more from Amanda, click here.

