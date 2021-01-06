20 women who actually saved their damaged hair share what product did the job.

From someone with first-hand experience, damaged hair is quite hard to bring back to life.

If you use a heat tool most days, get your hair bleached or do both (guilty), your hair probably needs some serious TLC.

There are plenty of products marketed to save dry and damaged hair, promising shine, strength and hair growth, but only a few will actually make a noticeable difference.

Here, 20 women share the product that saved their hair; whether that be a mask, treatment or oil (one product was mentioned countless times, so you know it's good.)

"I use this instead of my conditioner once a week. I have really thick, dry, unruly hair and this helps a lot!" - Jodie.

"My hair was falling out and breaking due to bleaching. I've been taking these and WOW! What a difference. My hair feels so healthy and is finally growing. My hair would never grow past my shoulders for years." - Miranda.

Image: Adore Beauty.

"This is similar to Olaplex but heaps cheaper. I've tried Olaplex but prefer this." - Miranda.

"I always reach for these when my hair gets super dry while travelling." - Lori.





Image: Adore Beauty.

"It repaired my colour damaged hair, split ends and helped my hair grow strong and healthy. I’m probably onto my seventh bottle. It’s amazing!" - Danielle.

"These are my holy grails when I push my hair too hard. They were my number one recommendation when I was hairdressing for clients with damaged hair as well. They fix the hair and make it still feel amazing." - Chloe.

"I'm a DIY bleach gal so you know my hair is damaged. You can literally put this oil in your hair and it feels like you just had a cut and treatment, and then you rub it in your hands like a moisturiser. I have never loved another hair product more!" - Amanda.

Image: LF Hair and Beauty.

"This has absolutely transformed my hair and all of my clients' hair." - Taylor.

"Olaplex! I’ve only been using the Oil and No.6 and so far it’s done wonders!" - Coco.

"After extensive breakage, Olaplex has repaired my hair." - Luana.

"I overdosed on Olaplex and will stand by that addiction! Definitely worked for me." - Rachel.

"My hair has never been better." - Inga.

"Olaplex hair mask all the way! It helped get rid of my split ends, got rid of my frizz and smoothed everything out!" - Sarah.

"Everyone raves about this product and rightly so. It's the only product that actually fixed my hair rather than just smooth it out and mask the damage. 100 per cent worth the price." - Jess.

"This stuff leaves my hair stupidly soft and it genuinely feels repaired. It says to only use it for 10 minutes but I put it in, sleep in it and wash it out in the morning. It truly works wonders." - Charlie.

"I have been using it routinely for the past two months and I’m obsessed! It’s new in Australia and on Adore Beauty. So good!" - Natasha.

"It's a pre-shampoo treatment and since using, my ends don't go crunchy." - Lucy.

Image: Organic Hair Culture.

"I'm a hairdresser and have used so many of the 'plexes' - Curaplex, Olaplex and Brazilian Bond Builder. But the best product to reconstruct your hair from the inside is a product called Khairpep. It's easy to use and the results are superior to all the others." - Jayde.

"I never get split ends now, my ends have stayed so thick and healthy since I cut my hair short a while ago. And it's grown so fast!" - Sascha.

"This was a lifesaver and smells more delicious than I can describe! It’s perfect as either an in-shower or leave-in conditioner in the lengths and ends for total moisture and increased ease of styling." - Melissa.

Do you have a product that saved your damaged hair? If so, share it in the comments!

Feature image: Supplied.