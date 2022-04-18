I’m a beauty editor. There are 8 non-negotiable products I'm buying for winter.

As I've told you more times than possibly necessary, I have dry skin. Very annoying, dry, b**chy skin. So when winter waddles it's sweet way 'round the corner, I like to be ready. Waiting with a giant bag full of tricks (skincare products) that'll help me backflip my way out of the dreaded effect of winter: Flake Face.

You know what I'm talking about. When your skin is just perpetually thirsty, dry, red and irritated under your makeup?

Ugh. Sucks.

Watch: Here are seven ways to improve your skin while sleeping. Post continues below.

In my years of being a beauty editor, every time winter has rolled around, I've tried a bunch of different products to help fend off the dreaded effects of Flake Face.

Zillions of creamy cleansers, lotions and balms.

And no, it's not easy. In fact, sometimes it feels stupidly hard to find stuff that works.

What this means is that I've secured a cute, tight edit of non-negotiable products - those I actually turn to when things get chilly. My winter squad.

Curious to find out what they are? Walk with me.

Image: Adore Beauty/Mamamia

We'll start with the one product I simply will NEVER shut up about, shall we? YES, I'm talking about it again - deal with it, friend.

La Roche-Posay Cicaplast. My go-to. A regular, comforting face in my beauty cupboard. I pick up a tube almost every time I walk into a chemist because I use it so often. Could 100 per cent slather it on my toast in the morning.

Why do I like it so much? Good question. Important question.

Let me take you back to when I burnt my acid mantle after trialling too many actives (#beautyeditorthings). I was interviewing a dermatologist at the time, and she recommended paring everything back and literally just using water this product to repair my skin. And it worked! It repaired my skin barrier and healed my itchy, irritated skin.

Whenever the weather gets a little chillier or my face is feeling thirsty, I'll slather this on my face at night and wake up with happy, moisturised skin. It's the best.

Image: Go-To/Mamamia

I tried the Go-To Repair Shop mask a couple of months back to see if it was worth the hype - and I've been using it ever since. It's bloody good. And I'm going to order a new tube because I think it's the perfect kind of product to have kicking around your routine during winter.

The thick, buttery formula is full of ingredients that help strengthen and support your skin barrier - things like ceramides, niacinamide and provitamin B5.

Used once or twice a week, it'll have your skin feeling soft, calm and happy - no matter how much the wind has tried to mess with it.

Image: Adore Beauty/Mamamia

I try a lot of different products (like... a LOT), but this is one of those Holy Grail products I'll always go back to - especially come winter. It's one of the OG hydrating serums.

It has a gel texture, zero fragrance and makes your skin feel immediately protected and hydrated. She's expensive, I know - but whenever I use this serum, it makes such a huge difference in my skin's moisture levels.

Image: Egyptian Magic Cream/Mamamia

I never understood the hype around this, but then I tried it, and now I GET IT. My word, it's good stuff. Have you tried it? You should.

I keep mine by my bedside (I'm onto my second pot) and slather it on any patches of irritated skin before bed - usually around my eyes/lips/elbows/entire face and body.

It's the ultimate multi-purpose balm and works wonders on hydrating and repairing sad skin - especially if you deal with eczema and skin irritations.

Image: Adore Beauty/Mamamia

I'm rarely without a bottle of this fancy French face spray - it's been a staple in my routine for years. While it might not look or sound like anything special, for a gal with sensitive skin, this face mist is a godsend.

I spritz it on my skin after I cleanse, and I'll also just keep it on my desk during the day to mist my face - cause aircon and heating HATE my skin. It soothes and calms redness and irritation on my face and offers a hit of instant hydration.

Image: The Iconic/Mamamia

If you're a girl with a face and you haven't yet tried Jojoba Oil - you're doing yourself a serious disfavour. This stuff is liquid gold when it comes to nourishing and hydrating parched skin.

Image: Mecca/Mamamia

While you can never go wrong with good affordable cleansers like CeraVe Hydrating Cleanser ($13.99) or QV Intensive Moisturising Cleanser ($19.99), I've been having a big ol' love affair with Dr Dennis Gross Hyaluronic Marine Meltaway Cleanser - and I never want it to end.

It melts away makeup with ease, but does it all without stripping and irritating the skin - I just love how it makes my face feel post-wash (read: soft, hydrated and lovely). While it's a little on the bougie side for a cleanser, I think it's such a great pick if you struggle with dry skin and sensitivity.

Image: Mecca/Mamamia

Can you tell that I'm stupidly obsessed with balms and ointments? Because I'm VERY partial to them. I'm never without some kind of lip balm. Like, EVER. (One time I went home from school because I forgot my lip balm. That's how serious it is). And this guy from Lanolips has always been one of my favourite products when it comes to healing chapped lips.

It's thick, without being greasy or sticky, and it immediately makes your lips and skin feel comfortable and hydrated. The best part? It actually lasts.

Want to hear more from Erin? Oh, how good! Follow her on Instagram.

What are your non-negotiable products for winter skin? Go on - I shared mine! Pop them in the comment section below.

Feature image: Erin Docherty; Mamamia