'I want to go back 32 years and give my dry skin these 6 products.'

Everyone has that one chief skin concern that likes to dictate what they put on their face.

And as I've mentioned more times than anyone could possibly care, for me, it's dry skin.

I struggled with eczema when I was younger, and while my skin has cleared up since then, for most of my life I've dealt with a sensitive, dry face that really excels at surprising me with confusing flaky patches. Cute!

Over the years, I've tried it all. And as a beauty editor for over eight of those years - I really mean it when I say I've tried it all.

The creamy cleansers, the lotions, the balms, the unsexy products that dermatologists love... oh, the things I've tried.

Yet, sometimes it still feels stupidly hard to find stuff that works.

What this means is that when I find a product that really works to help soothe and repair my dry skin, it becomes a member of an elite squad in my bathroom cabinet. A cute, tight edit of staples I turn to when I need them the most, because I know they deliver on results.

If you're still reading, chances are you're here for the recommendations - so, I'm going to share them with you.

here are some of my favourite products that I pick up and put on my face when it's feeling dry - because they work.

Hi, it's me. Talking about La Roche-Posay's Cicaplast Baume again. I see you. Rolling your eyes. But, come on - I simply must. It's my favourite product for when my skin is thirsty and unhappy and has been on regular rotation for yonks.

It's one of those comforting, familiar faces that I always turn to when my skin is having a moment, or I've f**ked up with the actives. It's thick, ultra-soothing and I'll never not use it. Been through TONS of tubes. It's just the best.

I thought this was really silly and unnecessary when I first saw it. And you probably will too because it literally just looks like a stupidly expensive tin of water. And it kinda is! But it's also kinda not!

I spritz it on my skin after I cleanse, and I'll also just keep it in my bag or desk to mist my face during the day - because the aircon and heating HATE my skin. It soothes and calms redness and irritation and offers a hit of instant hydration. I brought a mini version don't the plane, and I swear it saved me from turning up to my destination looking like a dried grape.

I dabbled HARD in the world of strippy, shitty face cleansers that would make my skin feel like it would literally tear apart like tissue paper. But then one day I graduated to a level of cleansers that clean your face except... gently.

Picking up the makeup and dirt, while dropping off the ceramides and moisture. This is one of those cleansers. A dermatologist fave, it's a staple in my routine.

While the brand is known for its famous CE Ferulic serum (one of my favourite serums of all time), this one is *made* for dry skin. You're probably pretty familiar with hyaluronic acid serums - and there are tons of great, affordable options out there. But this one is a little different. It contains a really high-quality combination of pure hyaluronic acid, along with something called proxylane (boosts the skin's natural moisturisers), licorice root, and purple rice, which all help support (and preserve) the effects of hyaluronic acid on your skin. And the hydrating effects are instant.

It keeps the skin feeling hydrated, plump and comfy. It's expensive as hell, but it's of high quality and backed by science. If you're up for the splurge, it often drops down in the sales (it's 20 per cent off right now).

Few things I've seen on TikTok have actually lived up to the hype, but this is an exception. I bought it when I went to the US (you can also buy it off iHerb in Australia) and it's made for my skin.

I've been using it all over my face to seal in moisture at night, and it single-handedly transformed the dry skin around my eyes (creasy and flaky) and made it sit nice under makeup for the first time in so so long.

The overnight mask gives your skin a hefty hit of hydration while you snooze, and you wake up with skin feeling plump, smooth and fresh. Plus, it makes your makeup sit on your face really nice.

I keep it beside my bed and use it a few times a week to pep up my skin, but also love taking it on long-haul flights to support my skin and fend off the dreaded post-plane flakiness.

