'I'm a 56-year-old model. This unlikely $15 product is my secret to smoother skin.'

I love lots of things about hosting You Beauty's The Formula.

Rubbing shoulders with celebs, chatting with some of the beauty industry's biggest experts, having a giggle, etc. But also, finding out everyone's deepest darkest beauty secrets. Because having a nosy into everyone's beauty cupboard gifts me some serious golden nuggets. It's the kind of stuff I often end up writing about and incorporating into my own routine because they're just that good.

And in case you missed it, last week we had the pleasure of interviewing the absolute ball of sunshine that is Kate Bell — one of Australia's most successful models with a career spanning over three decades.

And with 37 years in the industry, you can only imagine how many amazing skincare tips she's absorbed over the years. (Lots). So, of course, we asked her for all her very best recommendations.

Watch: Speaking of skincare, here's a peek at my in-flight routine for glowing plump skin post-travel! Post continues below.

One of her most surprising secrets to glowing, smooth skin over 50? Well, it's something you probably have in your pantry.

Sesame oil.

Yes, really!

She uses it on her face and body on the regular — and said the benefits are amazing.

An ingredient often recommended in the Ayurvedic world for its healing properties, sesame oil is a multi-tasking ingredient and promises everything from improved circulation and blood flow to smooth and glowing skin.

She was first introduced to it by a naturopath in Bondi.

"I use black sesame oil — it's an Ayurvedic thing. After a warm shower in the morning, I rub myself with this," she said.

"And it's not an extended massage — I just lather it all in, and then rinse off the excess with a cold shower. And what needs to stay will stay. Then I do use moisturiser once I get out as well."

Image: Instagram/@i_am_kate_bell.

Kate's oil of choice? Natures Shield Wild Crafted Black Sesame Oil, $15. (You can grab it in health stores or on Amazon).

"This oil is the queen of oils," she shared. "I use it for cooking and moisture of my skin and hair it is so convenient to have in my opinion."

Want to listen to the whole show? Get it in your ears below.

On the Nature's Shield website, it's described as "a versatile oil" which can be used in "cooking and for skin and hair care." Rich in calcium and magnesium, it soothes dry skin and works as an emollient to form a protective barrier over the skin.

Here's what it looks like:

undefined

Look, if it gives us the skin of a model…

Want to hear all about the other products Kate loves to use on her face? Read more about her skincare routine here.

Have you tried this ingredient in your skincare routine before? What are your thoughts? Share with us in the comment section below.

Feature image: Instagram; @i_am_kate_bell.