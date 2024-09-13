LEIGH CAMPBELL: 'The $30 treatment that fixed my dry, itchy scalp.'

You know what really sucks? Have an itchy scalp. Whether it's dry, flaky, irritated or all of the above — it's just never a fun time. And more often than not, you'll find yourself trying eleven million different treatments trying to find out what actually works.

It can be a fickle concern to treat, and you can end up dropping some serious money on hair products that either work for a little bit and just stop or products that do approximately nothing.

Well, that's why you have us.

Because on a recent epsiode of You Beauty, the wonderful beauty wizard that is Leigh Campbell told us all about the one treatment she's using (and loving) for a calmer, healthier scalp.

And we feel like you might be a bit surprised when you hear what it is. Any guesses?

It's actually from Essano.

Yes! In case you missed it, they have a hair category too. And according to Leigh, this product doesn't even look like an Essano product.

"I didn't even realise that this bottle was Essano. I just grabbed it because of what it said, and then when I used, it was great," she said.

"So all through winter and even now, I've had a really itchy scalp — no dandruff, no psoriasis. I often get psoriasis when I'm really stressed, particularly growing up, I had huge clumps of it — like almost like cradle cap. Now, I only get in my eyebrows. But I've had a really itchy scalp lately, which tells my body I'm stressed."

Hands up who can relate?

Anyway, as Leigh shared, lately she's been trying a whole load of different products and treatments to get rid of her itchy scalp.

"I told my mum and then she bought me that real old school pharmacy shampoo, which is effective for dandruff but stinks and strips your hair. So, I saw this and was like, 'what you just said on that packet, told me you will help', and it did," she said.

It's called Essano Expertise Detox Pre Rinse Treatment and it's $30 for 100ml.

As you can see, it comes it a white squeezy bottle and the formula is like a "watery serum" said Leigh.

"It's a scalp balancing hair serum that you put in before you wash your hair. There's niacinamide in there, so that's really calming for your scalp, but there's also AHA, so it's also going to mildly exfoliate and remove flakes if you do have them, but also kind of relieve the itchiness or tightness or dryness. It's so good," she said.

Want to listen to the full epiosde? Check it out below.

When it comes to adding it into your routine, Leigh explained that she likes to use it before she washes her hair, applying it to her roots and leaving it for about 10 minutes before jumping in the shower and rinsing it off.

The squeezy tube has a little applicator that's precise enough to run it through your part line. "I make sure my whole scalp is covered," said Leigh.

"Sometimes if I wash my hair at night, I do it while my son's in the bath, and then I play with him, and then I jump in the shower."

"It is so good. It makes your hair feel nice and shiny. Great for product build up, if you need a clarifying situation. It's also really good if you're travelling somewhere with hard water, because you'd get a lot of build up from the minerals in hard water that makes your hair feel dry and gross and your scalp."

"It's $30 on Priceline. A little goes a long way. It'd really last you for a long time. It's excellent."

Well, if Leigh Campbell said it's good…!

"I grabbed the bottle and because it looks so like premium/sciencey, I thought it was Kerastase or something. And then I tried it and was like, go Essano! Love it. My scalp is happy, not stripped, not itchy, not dry."

We love a happy scalp!

Brb while we raid Priceline.

Are you someone with a temperamental scalp? Share which products work for your below.

Feature image: Supplied/Leigh Campbell.