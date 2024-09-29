7 perfect weekend getaways just a short drive from Sydney.

Sure, there are many perks of city living — the accessibility of shops, food, entertainment, you name it. But sometimes, it is nice to escape the hustle and bustle for a more scenic experience.

Rather than spending all our money on flights to the other side of the world, we've found weekend getaways that are no more than four hours' drive from Sydney. So you can load up the car, grab your kids (or… leave them with the babysitter?) and make some memories in your own backyard.

Here are the best weekend escape spots for your next mini holiday.

Forster, NSW Mid-North Coast.

Instagram/@barringtoncoast.

If you want to spend more time in nature (and get the kids involved in the great outdoors), Forster is a favourite holiday spot for families, friends, couples and solo travellers.

Located by Wallis Lake, around four hours' drive from Sydney, this seaside town is THE destination for anyone who loves nature, offering a mix of beautiful beaches, fishing spots and water sports.

If hiking is your thing, hit the Booti Booti National Park walking trails, or take a visit to One Mile Beach, known for its excellent surf and golden sand. If calmer waters are more your vibe, definitely check out The Tanks — a rock formation that forms pools, great for snorkelling or just floating the day away.

As for where to stay in Forster, the local Discovery Parks — Forster offers a variety of accommodations, from luxury cabins to campgrounds. There are even some pet-friendly options (dog parents rejoice!). And there is just so much to do: playgrounds for the kiddos, a swimming pool, BBQ areas, games room, tennis courts… Plus a jumping pillow, and a variety of water sports like kayaking, paddle-boarding and fishing. You literally cannot get bored here.

Katoomba, Blue Mountains.

Katoomba Falls. Image: Instagram/@mkslattery

If stunning landscapes, dreamy hiking trails and charming towns tickle your fancy, the Blue Mountains should be high on your holiday hit-list — and it's an easy one-and-a-half to two-hour drive from Sydney.

In Katoomba, you'll find iconic spots like the Three Sisters rock formation, which offers breathtaking views of the Jamison Valley below. Nearby, Katoomba Falls cascades down through lush forest — and the scenic walking track even allows you to get up close and personal. You can also take in the sweeping sights from Echo Point, or wander the charming streets of nearby Leura, known for its boutique shops, cafes, and beautiful gardens — like the Everglades, a gorgeous heritage spot from the 1930s.

While you're in the area, Scenic World is a great shout for a fun day out, offering panoramic views, stunning bush walks, and stacks of info about the area's rich history. The kids will love the Scenic Skyway (Australia's highest cable car), Scenic Railway (the steepest passenger railway in the world), and Scenic Walkway (a 2.4 km elevated boardwalk through the lush Jurassic rainforest) — and honestly, you will too.

Pokolbin, Hunter Valley.

Instagram/@audreywilkinsonwines.

Wine lovers, look no further than Pokolbin in the Hunter Valley. Affectionately dubbed wine country, the spot — just two to three hours out of Sydney — is full of vineyards, gourmet food, and hot air balloon rides (for those brave enough).

It's hard to pick the best winery in the region, because frankly it's bursting with them — but luckily, plenty of companies offer wine tours, with buses to take you around and sample them all (which, let's be honest, is what you came for).

For those who might want a side of history with their vino, Audrey Wilkinson Vineyard is one of the oldest in the region, with more than 150 years of winemaking history. It sits on the foothills of the Brokenback Mountain Range, and you can sip on the region's award-winning Semillon and Shiraz, or make the most of one of their picnic experiences. Collect a basket of local produce, grab a bottle of wine, and enjoy a scenic lunch among the vines.

Jervis Bay, South Coast.

If you're looking for a sandier holiday, we present to you, Jervis Bay. Known for its white sand beaches, dolphin spotting, and crystal-clear waters, it's every beach lover's dream, and is a breezy three-hour journey from Sydney.

Hyams Beach, in particular, is renowned for having some of the whitest sand in the world — perfect for swimming, snorkelling, kayaking, paddle-boarding or just relaxing on the beach. Plus, during migration season, you can spot dolphins and whales swimming by, which is pretty magical.

The surrounding Booderee National Park offers walking trails, like the Botanic Gardens Walk where you can explore the stunning bushland, rich with First Nations history and native wildlife. There's also White Sands Walk, which connects several beautiful beaches and offers breathtaking coastal views.

The park also has excellent picnic spots, camping areas, and even some hidden gems like Murrays Beach, which is more secluded but so beautiful. Once you're done there, head to nearby Huskisson for a bite at one of the many waterfront cafés.

Bowral, Southern Highlands.

Instagram/@bowralartgallery.

For a relaxing country escape, head one and a half to two hours south of Sydney to Bowral and the Southern Highlands to explore quaint villages, gardens, and wineries.

Cricket fans will be pleased to find that Bowral is also home to the Bradman Museum & International Cricket Hall of Fame, which celebrates the life and career of cricketing legend Sir Donald Bradman.

If cricket isn't your cup of tea, take a stroll through Corbett Gardens — a peaceful escape in Bowral that comes alive during the Tulip Time Festival each spring. It's a beautiful place to unwind — as is the quaint Bowral Art Gallery, bursting with local treasures.While you're in the area, check out charming nearby towns like Mittagong, known for its antique stores and wineries, or Berrima, a heritage village boasting boutique shops, and quaint cafés. And whatever you do, don't miss Berry — a trip to the famous Berry Donut Van is SO worth it.

Port Stephens, Mid-North Coast.

This is really one for the beach lovers. We're talking sand dunes, surf, snorkelling, dolphin cruises, diving and more that await you in Port Stephens, around two and a half hours from Sydney.

The Stockton Sand Dunes are the largest moving sand dunes in the Southern Hemisphere, residing in Anna Bay and reaching heights of 30 metres. Yep, they're the perfect size for sandboarding down (if you like that kind of thrill) or camel rides along the beach if you prefer a slower pace.

Afterwards, swim, surf, or explore the tidal rock pools at the beautiful beaches nearby. (Hot tip: Birubi Beach is particularly popular for its pristine waters and scenic coastline.)

Kangaroo Valley, Southern Highlands.

After lush greenery, river activities, and picturesque scenery? Kangaroo Valley will take you off the grid and into a wilderness wonderland.

To truly immerse yourself in the gorgeous area, just two hours from Sydney, we recommend heading to Fitzroy Falls. Located in Morton National Park, the 81-metre waterfall is surrounded by vibrant rainforest and dramatic cliff faces — the perfect place to put down your screen and embrace the some seriously serene surrounds.

There are also multiple walking trails, including the East Rim and West Rim Tracks, which offer spectacular views of the falls and surrounding gorges.

And if you want to know more about the local flora and fauna, as well as the Indigenous history of the area, the Visitors' Centre has a wealth of info.

Feature Image: Instagram/@audreywilkinsonwines; @barringtoncoast.