7 perfect weekend getaways just a short drive from Sydney.

Sure, there are many perks of city living — the accessibility of shops, food, entertainment, you name it. But sometimes, it is nice to escape the hustle and bustle for a more scenic experience.

Rather than spending all our money on flights to the other side of the world, we've found weekend getaways that are no more than four hours' drive from Sydney. So you can load up the car, grab your kids (or… leave them with the babysitter?) and make some memories in your own backyard.

Here are the best weekend escape spots for your next mini holiday.

Forster, NSW Mid-North Coast.

Instagram/@barringtoncoast.