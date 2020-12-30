From the bushfires to Black Lives Matter: 17 of the most powerful photos of 2020.

The word "unprecedented" has been used often in 2020.
The tragedies and triumphs we've faced as a global community are like none we've seen in our lifetimes. From the bushfires in Australia, to the scale of the lethal COVID-19 pandemic. It's been a year of masks, and sheltering, and grief, and uncertainty.
But studded in between have been incredible triumphs, for women of colour and medicine and more.
Here is a look back at the unprecedented events of the year through some of the most powerful images that captured them.
