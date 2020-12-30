From the bushfires to Black Lives Matter: 17 of the most powerful photos of 2020.

The word "unprecedented" has been used often in 2020.

The tragedies and triumphs we've faced as a global community are like none we've seen in our lifetimes. From the bushfires in Australia, to the scale of the lethal COVID-19 pandemic. It's been a year of masks, and sheltering, and grief, and uncertainty.

But studded in between have been incredible triumphs, for women of colour and medicine and more.

Here is a look back at the unprecedented events of the year through some of the most powerful images that captured them.

Charlotte O'Dwyer, the young daughter of Rural Fire Service volunteer Andrew O'Dwyer, wears her father's helmet at his funeral. Andrew was one of nine firefighters killed battling the deadly 2019/20 bushfires. RFS Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons (pictured) presented little Charlotte with her dad's service medal. Image: Getty. January 7, 2020.

A koala rescued from the 2019/20 bushfires on Kangaroo Island. It was estimated more than 30,000 koalas perished in two major fire events on the island. Image: Getty. January 4.