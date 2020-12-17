From a $30 find to a luxe $347 scent, beauty writers share their favourite perfumes.

Fragrance has the power to transport your mind or brighten your mood instantly.

A favourite perfume can take you back to a particular moment in time, or simply make you feel like you after a spritz or two.

Watch: Here's how to make perfume last all day. Post continues below.

With so many options on the market, it can be overwhelming trying to find your signature scent (not to mention, really difficult to smell the difference between fragrances after the first few.)

As beauty writers, we've tried plenty of perfumes - from affordable options through to exy ones.

So if you're looking for a new fragrance to fall in love with, here are the perfumes that seven beauty writers reach for time and time again.

Charlotte Begg, Lifestyle Writer.

Image: Chemist Warehouse.

"When I was a teenager, I smelt this on a family friend and instantly fell in love with it. Before my first solo overseas trip, I splurged and bought a big bottle - so now whenever I wear it I'm transported back to Italy. Besides all those memories attached, the scent is a beautiful warm floral (jasmine, freesia, rose, and osmanthus) with deep woody notes and a hint of vanilla. It's the perfect sweet floral without being too floral or sweet... if that makes sense. It's my absolute favourite."

Image: Zara.

"This is my favourite affordable option for one reason only: it smells just like Flowerbomb (ok not exactly the same, very similar) but it's way cheaper! Of course, these perfumes don't last on the skin as long but I love this as a cheapy option. It combines bergamot, vanilla and caramel and smells warm and sweet. But again, not too sweet."

Leigh Campbell, Executive Editor.

Image: Adore Beauty.

"I have probably 50 fragrances in my collection but I always come back to this one. It's called Not A Perfume because it's just one note. I always get so many comments when I wear this and I love it because it's different and not everywhere or worn by everyone."

Image: Minenssey.

"I adore this perfume oil, it's heady but still fresh and the jasmine makes me think of warm summer nights. It's natural, too, so I wear it when I am with my son."

Tamara Davis, Lifestyle Editor.

Image: David Jones.

"Like the name suggests, this really does bottle up the scent of a European holiday. It smells like diving off a yacht. With a sexy man. Citrusy and bright, it's the fragrance I wear when I want to be noticed. Because you cannot wear this and not be complemented."

Image: Lumira.

"I'm a big fan of rollerballs when you want to get your hands on a luxe perfume without dropping a bomb. You can throw them in your handbag for on-the-go application. This one from boutique brand Lumira has the most alluring scent of rose, sandalwood and patchouli, and a little bit goes a long way so it lasts!"

Erin Docherty, Senior Beauty Writer.

Image: Mecca.

"This is my everyday fave! It has a beautiful combination of floral and citrus notes (jasmine, neroli, mandarin, lemon) and... cotton candy. YES. Sounds 10/10 intense, but it somehow manages to smell both warm and sweet without being too overpowering. It's love, you guys."

Image: Chemist Warehouse.

"CK One - an oldie but a goodie! It reminds me of my mum, so I like to spritz it on every now and then (and enjoy a hectic amount of déjà vu!). It's just such a classic scent that smells so fresh and clean. It's the perfect balance between floral and masculine."

Despina ONeill, You Beauty Collective Contributor.

Image: Myer.

"This was the perfume I wore on my wedding day, and for obvious reasons, brings back so many wonderful memories every time I wear it. I tend to wear this on special occasions, e.g. date nights and when I just want to feel a little extra special. It was also a perfume my mum bought me so reminds me of her too!"

Image: Chemist Warehouse.

"I love this because it's so cheap (especially when on it's on sale) and smells so lovely every time I wear it! It’s one of the perfumes I seem to use all the time and never runs out."

Iain Jeffery, You Beauty Collective Contributor.

Image: Myer.

"I bought this duty free at the airport in 2016 before my first international travel by myself as an adult, so smelling it instantly brings me back to San Francisco. Beyond that, it just smells like sophisticated luxury that instantly elevates my mood. It’s oriental and woody with the tonka bean, patchouli and sandalwood in the base making you feel like you should be in a grandiose hotel sipping on your favourite cocktail."

Image: Chemist Warehouse.

"My favourite affordable fragrance is Calvin Klein One. It was one of the first fragrances to be marketed as unisex all the way back in 1994 and I think it really started a revolution in the fragrance world. It’s slightly citrusy, but very contemporary and fresh. It’s balanced well by cedar and musk in the base which really compliments the bergamot and touch of jasmine. Also you get so much of it you don’t mind being generous with it."

Melissa Drljaca, You Beauty Collective Contributor.

Image: Mecca.

"This is absolutely stunning for a molecule blend fragrance. A very unique burnt sugar, caramel and woody scent. This has a beast-like projection and enormous sillage. This fragrance lasts a good 10 hours on my skin and at least five days on my clothes! I love the way I feel when I spritz this on. Instantly activates boss mode! Its super cozy and sexy. Can't get enough! P.S. the savey dupe for this fragrance is Ariana Grande Cloud."

Image: Chemist Warehouse.

"LOVE IT! I have almost finished the bottle that I purchased during lockdown, and I have two backups in waiting. That is how much I adore it! It smells like a nutty cake. Pistachio, creamy almond, mandarin, orange blossom with tonka bean... Lasts a good eight hours on the skin and projects very well. It's a sexy, sweet, feminine fragrance. One spritz and you're sent to gourmand heaven."

What's your favourite fragrance? Share with us in the comments below.

Feature image: Mamamia/Supplied.