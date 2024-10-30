'I've tried all the viral overnight face masks and these are the ones I've actually repurchased.'

I first jumped on overnight face masks many years ago in my very early beauty writing days. However, I was quickly deterred from using them after one left my sensitive skin looking irritated and clogged, despite the promised "glowy hydration" on the label.

But in the past year, this skincare step has surprisingly weaved its way back into my extremely strict nightly routine (I blame my inability to withstand purchasing every viral skincare product that pops up on my TikTok).

What I've quickly learned is that today's sleeping mask formulas have received a huge facelift, now boasting innovative and whacky formulas available in transparent-turning sheets, shedding gels (you can read my full review of one particular Korean beauty product here) and thick (but non-pore clogging) creams and jellies.

Now, I can't even imagine what state my skin would be in without this low-maintenance skincare step.

Are overnight masks good for you?

Absolutely. In fact, the process of cell mitosis (aka the renewal and repairing of the skin) is at its peak between the hours of 11 pm and midnight — whether you're asleep or not. That means, in order to reap the full benefits of faster skin cell turnover, you want to be using extra hard-working skincare products at night… which is where the overnight face mask comes into play.

Unlike regular face masks that are worn briefly, sleeping masks are applied before bed and left on throughout the night. This gives them HOURS to penetrate deep into your skin so you wake up with a significantly improved complexion.

They come in different formulas that address various skin concerns - for example, fine lines and wrinkles, acne, pigmentation, enlarged pores and dehydration, to name a few - and applications. For example, sheet masks that slowly turn transparent after a few hours (

How do you use an overnight face mask?

Unsure of how to reap the full benefits of your overnight face mask? No worries, I've got your back. Or rather, your face.

Cleanse, tone and apply all your delicious serums and moisturisers as normal. Then, about 20 to 30 minutes before bedtime, pop on the mask. This will ensure it sets onto your skin enough for it to not slip and slide around or stain your pillow.

Depending on the formula type, you can either wash the mask off in the morning or simply peel it off, pat away the excess, swipe your face with micellar water and a toner pad, and carry on with your regular morning skincare routine. Of course, it's always best to read the instructions on the specific mask you're using as instructions will vary with each mask.

How many times a week should you use an overnight mask?

Ideally, you'll want to use an overnight mask once or twice a week.

Which face mask is best for overnight?

Ok, now to the good part… which overnight face mask is actually worth your money?

Like I've said, I've been influenced to buy and try all the viral overnight face masks you may have also come across on your socials. But out of the many, there are only a handful that have received my seal of approval and I've found myself constantly repurchasing.

And because no beauty secret should be gatekept, I've dropped all of my favourite tried-and-tested pillow-proof formulations right here for you.

The below products tick three of my most important criteria — effectiveness, application and feel. No matter which one you decide to add to cart, each mask will work wonders as you rest to ensure you wake up with glowy, glass-like skin.

The best overnight face masks to buy.

