15 flattering one-pieces you’ll want to wear all summer long.

The humble one-piece has been a go-to for the ages, but hasn't always been at the height of fashion.

Luckily, in recent years we've seen a one-piece renaissance, now praised in the fashion world as a wardrobe staple. Just take a quick look around and you'll see fashion-forward celebrities slowly ditching their itty-bitty bikinis in favour of elegant one-piece silhouettes.

The right one-piece hugs you in all the right places and allows you to relax sea or poolside without worrying about straps going astray when you come up above the waves. Away from the water, it can transform into a cute top by simply layering the swimsuit with a skirt, shorts or pants.

Aside from comfort, the best one-pieces certainly don't take sexiness of out the equation. There's a clear reason why this style is associated with some of the most iconic Hollywood fashion moments — think Elizabeth Taylor in 'Suddenly Last Summer', Pamela Anderson in 'Baywatch', Farah Fawcett in 'Sunburn', Bo Derek in '10', Keira Knightley in 'Atonement' and… you this summer season.

Now, when it comes to choice, there's a lot on offer that isn't reminiscent of a 13-year-old's swimming carnival swimsuit. From full support pieces for larger busts to lower-cut strappy numbers that show more skin, and all available in a myriad of colours and patterns, there surely is no shortage of fashionable one-pieces.

Here, we've scoured the internet and rounded up the very best one-piece swimsuits that cover comfort, support and style. Summer is sorted.

The best one-pieces to shop in 2024

