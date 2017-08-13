"I only just discovered Offspring and now I know what I've been missing out on."

Just so we’re all on the same page, I’m well aware Offspring isn’t a new thing. But it’s new to me and that’s precisely the point.

When the Channel 10 comedy-drama hybrid hit our screens in 2010, I wasn’t ready. We weren’t on the same page. It was the hot new thing on the block, and I… was not.

Too preoccupied with Year 12 exams and the implosion of my first major high school relationship (we held hands), I couldn’t see how a show about a bunch of dysfunctional, good looking people in their thirties was worth watching.

Hence, it was only last week out of boredom I came across Offspring season one on Netflix. And boy am I glad I did. I'm now five seasons in and loving every minute of it.

So if you feel like you and Offspring missed your time, it's not too late to start now. I highly encourage you to grab the tissues and strap yourselves in for an emotional roller coaster you won't want to get off.

If you're not convinced, here are four reasons why Nina and the gang are entirely relevant and 100 per cent worth watching.

1. You've got SO much ahead of you.

This one's simple mathematics. With seven seasons under it's belt, you now have over 80 episodes of Offspring to binge to your heart's content.

While some might find the thought of such a task daunting, for me personally, nothing - NOTHING - beats the feeling of when Netflix automatically plays the next episode. No waiting. No anticipation. All satisfaction.

LISTEN: If you're OK with spoilers, check out Holly's and Laura's predictions for Offspring season 7 on The Binge (post continues after audio...)

2. The family draaama.

If you've ever felt sh*tty about your own messed up family, just one look at the Proudmans will have you feeling morally superior in minutes.

Right from the first episode, you're drawn into their completely absurd but lovable world and made to feel like one of the family.

Which is great, because you're not actually related to them.

3. You finally understand all the fuss about Patrick

**Spoiler alert**

Just the mere mention of ~Patrick~ is enough to throw any and every Offspring fan into the depths of a deep depression.

I don't think I would be ruining it for anyone by saying that his death in episode twelve of season four rocked Australia to its core.

At the time, I couldn't understand what the fuss was about, but from the first moment he walked into St Francis Hospital, the hairs on my arms stood up and I got the innate sense that this was something... big.

Watching Nina and Patrick's relationship evolve knowing he will eventually be taken away makes the whole thing infinitely more exciting. It's also excruciating, but as they say - no pain, no gain.

4. Literally everything about Nina.

Never before have I felt so much love and frustration for a character all at once.

For anyone feeling like they're not quite doing the whole 'adulting' thing right, Nina will become your spirit animal.

A walking contradiction, at times I find myself screaming at Nina through the TV in an attempt to get her to not screw up her life. But in the same breath, it's impossible not to wish she was a real person in your life.

Aside from realising I might not be the only one who imagines my friends and colleagues in all sorts of scenarios, watching Nina fumble her way through work, family life and relationships is a comfort all women could use, proving you don't have to have it all figured out to be happy.

In all seven seasons, what's your favourite Offspring moment?