The best TV shows and movies to watch in July 2024.

Like me, you might be guilty of watching the same few comfort shows on repeat. What can I say? I love Gilmore Girls and Superstore, and I'm okay with being able to quote every single scene to a perfect, award-winning standard.

But, let's be honest, there's more to life—and by life, I mean streaming—than being stuck in a rut. If you need inspiration for what to watch this weekend, look no further.

We've got a running list of all the latest shows and movies everyone will be loving, as recommended by Mamamia's entertainment experts.

After recommending all the best movies to see in the cinema last weekend, we've returned this week to recommend three brand new shows you absolutely need to stream. Happy watching!

Supacell

Supacell is a gripping new drama. Image: Netflix.

"It's a TV show on Netflix that’s six episodes long. It's set in South London where five people who aren't connected in any way suddenly develop different superpowers. The only connection between them is that they're all black.

"It's very similar to The Boys on the reality of what would happen next if certain people who aren't necessarily good get powers and how there’s no clear separation between hero and villain like most other superhero movies." - Content Producer and co-host of The Spill Emily Vernem.

Supacell is now streaming on Netflix.

Listen to this episode of The Spill for more recommendations.

Simone Biles: Rising

Simone Biles Rising is the sports doco the world has been waiting for! Image: Netflix.

"I have this weird tendency to not watch a single minute of sport yet become entirely enthralled in documentaries about sports people and this four-part documentary is everything I wanted and more.

"Simone Biles: Rising gives an intimate look into one of the world’s most decorated gymnast’s deepest thoughts, chronicling her rise to Olympian, along with touching on the mental health struggles that led to her withdrawing from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics." - Senior Entertainment Writer Tara Watson.

Simone Biles: Rising is now streaming on Netflix.

Lady in the Lake

Lady In The Lake is a "must watch" this weekend. Image: Apple TV+.

"Lady in the Lake, which is based on the bestselling book of the same name, is set in Baltimore in the 1960s. The seven-part series stars Natalie Portman as Maddie Schwartz, a woman who divorces her husband and then starts work as an investigative journalist. A job where she becomes wrapped up in solving a mysterious death.

"Lady in the Lake is an incredibly gripping and often surreal story with an excellent cast (Moses Ingram as Cleo Sherwood is a particular stand-out) and the series builds to a very unexpected ending." - Head of Entertainment and co-host of The Spill Laura Brodnik.

Lady in the Lake is now streaming on Apple TV+.

Feature Image: Apple TV+

