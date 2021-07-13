'I watch TV for a living. Here are the best shows you definitely haven't watched yet.'

Okay, okay, when I say I watch TV for a living I don't mean I sit down between the hours of 9-5, Monday-Friday, and watch TV.

I bloody wish. What a life!

I mean I watch a hell of a lot of TV on weekends and at night so I can bring you the very best recommendations.

Watching lots of TV means I've watched TV shows you haven't even heard of yet. Which is exactly what you need right now if you're living in lockdown/with restrictions/in cold parts of the country.

So here are 11 TV series you probably (hopefully!) haven't watched yet:

Stumptown

THE BEST NOSE IN TELLY. Image: Disney Plus.

I know what you're thinking...

You're telling me there's a TV show in which Robin from How I Met Your Mother and Nick from New Girl (AKA the greatest nose in TV) have this will they/won't they thing going on plus also wrestle with their past demons, all while solving a bunch of mysteries in Portland, Oregon?

That's exactly what I'm telling you.

It's funny, packed full of drama and it has hands down the best soundtrack of any TV show ever made.

Watch it if you like: A nose you can write home about, dive bars and straight whiskey, small town mysteries, bloody good music and unrequited sexual chemistry.

The first season of Stumptown is streaming on Disney Plus now.

Women Who Kill

SHOULDER PADS THAT KILL, AMIRITE? Image: SBS on Demand.

This show definitely doesn't get enough love.

Starring Lucy Liu, Ginnifer Goodwin and Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Women Who Kill follows the lives of three women living in the same house in three different decades.

And each of their stories end in... murder.

Watch it if you like: Shoulder pads, taking down the patriarchy, and your soaps with a side of murder.

The first season of Women Who Kill is streaming on SBS on Demand now.

I Hate Suzie

The Suzie in question. Image: Stan.





I Hate Suzie is part of a TV genre I like to call "relatable messy women causing havoc in their own lives".

The series stars Billie Piper as Suzie, a 30-something former pop star turned actress who has just landed her first gig in years when a video of her performing a sex act is leaked online.

Each episode follows Suzie through a "stage of grief" as she processes her privacy being violated and as her personal and professional life crumbles around her.

Watch it if you like: Fleabag, making bad choices, screaming in the street, and anything Billie Piper touches.

The first season of I Hate Suzie is streaming on Stan now.

Home Before Dark

Solving murders and hot dads. Image: Apple TV Plus.

Home Before Dark, which is one of Apple TV+'s best originals, is based on the true story of a young investigative journalist named Hilde Lysiak, the youngest member of the Society of Professional Journalists who founded the newspaper Orange Street News at 12 years old. In the series, nine-year-old Lysiak moves from Brooklyn to a small lakeside town. She soon stumbles upon a cold case and attempts to discover the truth that the town, including her own dad, buried long ago. Watch it if you like: Reading Nancy Drew books as a kid, solving murders in your hometown, small towns by a lake, and hot dads.

The entire first season of Home Before Dark is streaming on Apple TV+ now, with new episodes for the second season dropping weekly.

Rectify

Image: Stan.

When Rectify's fourth and final season ended in 2016, Vulture said there may never be another series like Rectify again.

The New Yorker said Rectify is a "quiet marvel". The Atlantic said it was the best TV show that explores sexual assault.

The series follows Daniel Holden (played by Australian actor Aden Young) who is released from prison after spending 20 years behind bars for the rape and murder of his teenage girlfriend.

While DNA evidence found semen that didn't match Daniel's at the scene, most of the people from his small Texan town don't believe in his innocence.

Daniel has to learn to readjust to a world that's moved on without him, while his family have to learn how to live with someone they haven't really known for two decades.

Throughout the series the following questions are asked - is Daniel really innocent and is there ever room for redemption and forgiveness after such a brutal crime?

Watch it if you like: True crime stories especially involving wrongful convictions, family dramas, Texan accents, and prestige TV.

All four seasons of Rectify are streaming on Stan now.

I May Destroy You

Image: Binge.

I May Destroy You is a fictionalised version of creator and star Michaela Coel's own experience with sexual assault.

In episode one, the show's heroine Arabella Essiedu (played by Coel) is drugged and sexually assaulted at a bar. She spends most of the 12-episode season unable to remember the night in question and attempting to put together the pieces of the puzzle to bring her assailant to justice.

The series is a gritty, searingly honest look at sexual assault, consent and how we process our past traumas.

It's also one of the funniest and most likeable series of 2020.

Watch it if you like: Bloody good TV, your heavy storylines with a side of lols, and anything Michaela Coel touches.

You can watch the entire first season of I May Destroy You on Binge and Foxtel now.

The Wilds

Image: Amazon Prime Video.





The Wilds follows a group of teenage girls who are en route to a women's empowerment retreat in Hawaii – led by Gretchen Klein (Rachel Griffiths) – when their plane crashes into the ocean.

Miraculously, the young women survive the crash, finding themselves stranded on a deserted island with no memory of how they got there.

At first, it seems like an unfortunate accident. But as the series moves forward, it becomes clear that good ole' Gretchen Klein is up to something.

Watch if you like: Being stranded on a deserted island, WILSOOOOOON, plot twists, Rachel Griffiths and cans of Coca-Cola fresh out of the middle of the ocean.

The first season of The Wilds is streaming on Amazon Prime Video Australia now. The second season will premiere on the streaming service later this year.

Cheat

Image: Stan.

Cheat is one of those gloriously twisty British mini-series you can binge in one afternoon.

The series centres around a university professor named Leah who accuses her student Rose of cheating on an essay.

But Rose is not going to take accusation lying down and the escalation between the pair soon results in a death.

Watch it if you like: Serious British people doing terrible things to each other, short-term commitments, plenty of plot twists and ivy-clad colleges.

Made For Love

Image: Stan.





This Stan series stars Cristin Milioti (the actual mother from How I Met Your Mother!) as Hazel Green, a woman who is trying to escape from her tech billionaire controlling husband, Byron Gogol (Billy Magnussen), and the "hub" where she's lived for the past decade.

She escapes to her father's house (Ray Romano) to discover he's in a committed relationship with a... blow-up doll.

Action and many laughs ensue.

Watch it if you like: Tinder (lol), the Ray Romano renaissance, Cristin Milioti's eyebrows, and blow up dolls.

The first season of Made for Love is streaming on Stan now.

Starstruck

Image: ABC iview.





Starstruck was created by New Zealand comedian and actor, Rose Matafeo.

She plays Jessie in the series, a millennial ex-pat living in London and trying to make ends meet with a handful of casual, dead-end jobs.

After meeting him in the bathroom at the nightclub, Jessie goes home with Tom (Nikesh Patel). The next morning, she realises she's accidentally slept with a massive film star. Think waking up and realising you've a little bit slept with Liam Hemsworth and said all sorts of things to him.

Each episode of the six-episode first season takes place in a different season - Winter, Spring, Summer, Autumn, Winter, Spring - as Jessie and Tom deal with the aftermath of their one-night stand and attempt to fit into each other's worlds.

Watch it if you like: Notting Hill, one-night stands with movie stars, your quirky group of friends, and dancing in the streets to 'Return of the Mack'.

The first season of Starstruck is streaming on ABC iview now.

Halt and Catch Fire

Image: Binge.

Halt and Catch Fire has been described as the best TV show that no one watched.

It was supposed to replace Mad Men as our go-to workplace-based prestige TV show but for some reason it just didn't get the press that Mad Men did.

Set over a decade, the show follows the revolution of the personal computer in the 1980s and the rise of the internet in the 1990s.

Did I mention that everyone in the show is ridiculously good looking and sleeping with each other while changing the technological world as we know it?

Watch it if you like: Personal computers, hot men, workplace dramas, and bloody good TV writing.

The entire series of Halt and Catch Fire is streaming on Binge now.

