'I've found 10 affordable pieces that are dead ringers for designer buys.'

Let's be real, we're all just trying to get dressed in a cost of living crisis.

As the purse strings tighten on non-essential purchases like, you know, shoes and clothes, the solution is to shop smarter… not harder.

Side note… Mamamia reviews non-family friendly festive fashion. Post continues below.

As a fashion editor who loves a bit of a high-low mix in my outfits, I'm a firm believer that something doesn't need to be designer to look it. Most of my wardrobe is affordable, with some special pieces from Australian brands in there too — but I'm complimented just as often on the cheaper items.

My feeling is that some pieces just carry high-end ~energy~.

With the right combination of cut, fabric and finish, the overall effect can read as expensive. You just have to know what to look for.

I've had this H&M blazer for five years. I really responded to the oversized silhouette and neutral colourway, and knew it would compliment my relaxed workwear wardrobe. It also reminded me of the look of similar blazers by boujie labels like Henne and Anine Bing, which come at a way higher price point.

Wearing my H&M blazer and pants by Commonry. Image: Supplied.

People are always surprised to know it was a bargain.

Certain high-street brands do a great job of delivering aspirational fashion that draws inspiration from the runway — think Uniqlo, Cos, and Mango — and closer to home, local labels like Vrg Grl, Dissh and Nude Lucy have really raised the game on affordable style.

There might be some slightly more *literal* interpretations of designer pieces among their collections, but I won't tell if you won't.

Here are 10 styles you could swear were designer buys… only they're not.

Image: Supplied.

A very similar style to my beloved blazer, I'm tempted to snap this one up for a back-up option.

Image: Big W.

Our Head of Content recently wrote about how many compliments she received on this printed top and its matching pants (you can read about it here). ICYMI, the blouse is reminiscent of a style by cult brand and influencer fave Ganni.

Image: Mango.

The fluttery sleeves, the deep v-neck, the cool floral print - yep, it's giving Reformation. The perfect party dress to see you through the season (with spare change for your Kris Kringle.)

Image: Billini.

Look, we all know the source material for this style of sandal. But since a slim few can afford the original, there are some nice "inspired by" styles getting around.

These come in multiple colours, but I love the contrast stitching and linen look of these ones.

Image: Cotton On.

Polished '90s minimalism is having its moment in style, and vests are one of the hallmarks of the look. This linen peplum-shaped option feels like an investment piece, but comes in under 70 bucks. Just add chunky gold earrings to elevate it even further.

Image: Alias Mae.

If you're across luxury New York brand Khaite, you might be familiar with their popular mesh ballet flat (I wrote about the major moment they're having here.) These Alias Mae flats give off the same vibe as the label's bejewelled pair.

Image: ZW Collection.

When I spotted this silk shirt in Zara's new arrivals, I legit thought it looked like something you'd find in an upscale French boutique. Although it's not bargain basement cheap, it rivals similar pieces from brands like Oroton and Camilla.

Image: Ceres Life.

Side-stripe pants are one of the breakout trends of 2024, with styles by upscale brands including Maje and Nagnata and in hot demand. But this pair comes with a more attainable price point.

Image: Target.

With its draped cut and champagne colour, this is what I mean about a piece having high-end energy. And it's *checks notes* 35 bucks. Just add blue jeans and ballet flats.

Image: Dazie.

Postcard prints are trending, and this tropical little set is reminiscent of resort wear by Zimmermann and Alemais. More cash to spend on cocktails? Yes please.

Which style is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

Feature image: Supplied/Canva.