'I've found 10 affordable pieces that are dead ringers for designer buys.'

Let's be real, we're all just trying to get dressed in a cost of living crisis.

As the purse strings tighten on non-essential purchases like, you know, shoes and clothes, the solution is to shop smarter… not harder.

As a fashion editor who loves a bit of a high-low mix in my outfits, I'm a firm believer that something doesn't need to be designer to look it. Most of my wardrobe is affordable, with some special pieces from Australian brands in there too — but I'm complimented just as often on the cheaper items.

My feeling is that some pieces just carry high-end ~energy~.

With the right combination of cut, fabric and finish, the overall effect can read as expensive. You just have to know what to look for.

I've had this H&M blazer for five years. I really responded to the oversized silhouette and neutral colourway, and knew it would compliment my relaxed workwear wardrobe. It also reminded me of the look of similar blazers by boujie labels like Henne and Anine Bing, which come at a way higher price point.