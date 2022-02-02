Lots of products slid across my desk in January. Here are 13 I can’t stop putting on my face.

You know what time it is? It's time to select my favourite beauty children for the month! Are you excited? Intrigued? I sure am, and I already know who I picked!

Look, it's never an easy thing, playing favourites. But there's so many jazzy new beauty launches out there - and someone has to let you in on what's worth spending on, am I right?! (Or am I left? Please confirm).

Watch: Wanna watch DJ Tigerlily do her makeup? Course you do! We all do. Post continues below.

And as Mamamia's beauty editor, it's my job to test all these just-released-into-the-wild products to see if they *genuinely* live up to our expectations IRL.

So, here are some of the biggest, most anticipated products that have just launched - the ones that've parked their cute little selves into my routine because they're Just. That. Good.

Image: Sephora

Please meet your new personal trainer: Ole Henriksen’s new Strength Trainer Peptide Boost Moisturiser. She won't make you do burpees though, I promise.

This peptide and vitamin-rich formula is all about protecting your skin's barrier (important), featuring eight amino acids that help lock in moisture and strengthen and protect the skin. Lightweight, fast-absorbing and non-greasy, it's the perfect moisturiser for every skin type.

Image: Sephora

It's always a good day when a new Fenty Beauty product shimmies its cute way across your desk, isn't it? Their newest drop is this liquid highlighter that offers a next-level radiance to your skin.

There are five different shades in total (my go-to right now is 'Vintage Velour'). It's highly blendable, sets pretty and super easy to use just with your fingers or a sponge.

Image: Sephora

Benefit primers are the best. So when the brand drops a new one, you know it's going to be good. The latest addition to the fam is this new uber lightweight version - and it literally feels like clouds.

It gives you the same pore-minimising and blurring effects as the OG, but it's incredibly breathable and weightless. It's a great pick if you tend to avoid priming because it feels too 'heavy'.

Image: Charlotte Tilbury

ICYMI (where've you been?) Charlotte Tilbury dropped a new foundation - and the buzz is REAL. At $65, it isn't the cheapest foundation kicking around - but man, it's good.

I instantly noticed how it evened out my skin tone, blurred out redness and scarring - all without looking patchy and heavy. The finish is radiant and dewy - perfect for dry skin types. Want to take a squiz at my full review before buying? Go on, then. You can check it out here.

Image: Sephora

It's official! Esmi has jumped on the beauty supplements train with a new range of SkinTrients - and YES I'm excited. The capsule range features products such as Defence Antioxidant, Skin Rebuild, Restoring Green, Probiotic Fighter and Inner Detox.

As someone with an actual flake for a face, I've been using Dry Skin Saver and Hydration Saver for the past couple of weeks, and I'm keen to see results. I'll keep you updated!

Image: Supplied

I’ve recently starting upping the ante on the retinol front and I swear this new moisturiser from Mesoestetic has made the whole process so comfortable and non-irritating.

It’s lightweight, fast-absorbing (kinda has a gel/cream texture) and the hydrating results are instant. My skin is SO soft after each use. Like, the SOFTEST. It’s pricey, but god it’s good.

Image: Cult Beauty

Clarins just released a new revamped version of their iconic lip oils and HOLY YES. I've loved these lip oils for a bloody long time - they're ultra-nourishing, non-sticky and make your lips look glorious.

I slather them on alone, but you can also pop them on top of lipstick to make your lips looks extra ✨ juicy✨. Get around them!

Image: Dr Lewinns

I'm a bit late to the party, but I've only recently started using this newbie from Dr Lewinn's. It's a lightweight, super potent serum for your eyes, formulated with ingredients such as peptides, hyaluronic acid, vitamin C and caviar extract.

I'm not big on eye products (too lazy), but I can say my eyes look brighter, smoother and more hydrated since I started using this.

Image: WhiteGlo

You guys, toothpaste tablets are a thing and WHERE HAVE YOU BEEN MY WHOLE LIFE. They contain all the same stuff your usual toothpaste contains - whitening ingredients and fluoride - but without the plastic tube. How good is that!

You basically just bite, brush and then feel all smug and nice about the eco-friendly queen that you are.

Image: Mecca

I'm an absolute FIEND for anything with the word 'glow' slapped on the front, and this new serum from Mecca is my newest obsession.

It's a makeup/skincare hybrid (an oil-serum formula) that delivers healthy, hydrated and glowing skin in an instant. With ingredients like squalane, hyaluronic acid, vitamin E and jojoba oil, it's dewy skin in a bottle.

Image: Banana Boat

If there's one thing I bloody hate about certain sunscreen formulas, it's that gross sticky feeling. It SUCKS. And with the weather warming up and beach days back on the cards, I've officially decided I no longer have time for pesky formulas that piss me off.

That's why I'm using this bad boy from Banana Boat - it's incredibly lightweight and non-greasy, dries with a soft matte finish and does everything it's supposed to do on the sun protection front. I give it an 11/10, folks.

Image: Mecca

Ciaté London just launched a new Watermelon Burst Setting Spray, and it's bloody delicious. Can't stop spritzing. Won't stop spritzing.

Not only does it lock in makeup, but it ups your hydration by a zillion (it contains niacinamide) and gives your skin the most beautiful, fresh glow.

Image: Christina Sikalias

Can we just take a moment to appreciate how pretty this palette is?? SO PRETTY. With ten gorgeous shimmery and matte shades, this newbie from Christina Sikalias is one highly versatile palette that offers so many looks in one.

As for the formulas - each shade is well-pigmented, buttery and easily blendable. It's got me excited about wearing makeup again!

Well, that's all from me! If you want to hear about more wonderful beauty things, follow me on Instagram.

Have you tried any of the above products before? Share your thoughts with us in the comment section below.

Feature image: Mamamia; Supplied, Mecca; Sephora.