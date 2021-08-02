'Lots of products slid across my desk in July, but these are 10 I keep putting on my face.'

As a beauty writer, part of my job involves trialling and reviewing new beauty products. I give those sparkly claims and fancy never-heard-of-before ingredients a good whack, and see if the product really feels, tastes... uh smells, I mean, smells... and performs just how they say they will.

It's fun! Stupidly exciting! Can go very wrong!

Sometimes my skin laps it up and enjoys the challenge (cute), and sometimes it really wants me to FKN STOP ALREADY.

But gosh, some really cool s**t lands on my desk.

Watch: Here's how to brighten your makeup look with a touch of blush, without going full clown. Post continues below.

And so I wondered... wouldn't it be helpful if I shared some of these new, extremely good products with you in a cute tight lil edit? WOULDN'T IT? (Pls don't say no, you guys - I've already written the whole thing).

So, that's what I did!

Here are some very, very lovely products that launched in July 2021 and that I have happily popped on my face.

Image: Dermstore

There's a new foundation getting around, and I reckon you'd like it. It's from a brand called Vapour - heard of it? It only very recently dropped in Australia (you can find it in Sephora) and this lightweight, silky foundation is my pick of the bunch. I really bloody like it.

It's one of those your-skin-but-better kinda foundations that gives you natural-looking coverage with a nice lil subtle glow on the side. Plus, it does wonders on my thirsty skin. I love the way it doesn't cling to dry patches - cause I've got a heap of 'em.

Image: Anastasia Beverly Hills

I'm OBSESSED with cream blushes, and have about 80 on the go at once, like this delightful Anastasia Stick Blush in Pink Dahlia. It's the easiest way to wake up your face and make you look alive during your 567th week of lockdown.

The fact that it's comes in a stick formula WITH a brush for total and utter ease of application, means A LOT.

Image: Sephora

Betcha seen this guy doing the rounds on Instagram. While the cult Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask has been around for a while now, the newest 'it' flavour is Gummy Bear - and YES it's good.

I slap a thick layer of it on my lips before bed and they feel genuinely lush, hydrated and protected the next day. You're supposed to wipe off any residue in the morning, but I never really... have any. So my dry lips either fully drink it up, or I eat it in my sleep. Either way. ¯\_ (ツ)_/¯

Image: Rationale

If you're a little bit of a skincare nerd, chances are you've heard of Rationale. There's a helluva lot of hype around the brand and the products are glorious - but there's one tiny, baby thing... the products are really 👏 freakin' 👏 spendy.

The Pre-Cleanse Balm is the newest kid on the team, and I almost didn't want to try it because I can't afford the addiction, but gosh, she's a lovely formula. I've been using it as part of my night routine, and I love the way it makes my skin feel clean, yet super soft and hydrated (rare!).

I think it's a great product if you're looking to give someone a gift they may not buy themselves, or just to treat your cute little lockdown self.

Image: Cosmetics Now

I've never used solid haircare products and I've never embraced my curly hair, so this month I decided to do BOTH. This new duo from New Zealand brand Ethique landed on my desk the other week and I gave them a whirl.

They're formulated with a bunch of hydrating ingredients like shea butter, jojoba, and cocoa butter, and they made my hair feel soft and my curls not look like their usual floppy, tangled selves.

I still haven't perfected my curly hair routine *just* yet (she's still young), but these guys are helping me love the texture I ignored for so long.

Image: L'Occitane

Alright, alright. It's not technically new - but have you seen just how happy and bright this packaging is? HAVE YOU?

Between the fresh scent and the beautiful whipped texture, it literally makes me feel like I'm on holiday - cruel, but nice at the same time.

I struggle with slapping on body moisturiser post-shower (because, effort), but this is one product that I actually want to use. It's gloriously lightweight and non-sticky and makes my dry, winter skin waaay less reptilian.

Image: Cemoy

When this landed on my desk, I was intrigued. I'd never heard of the brand before, and the products and packaging look swanky AF. But as it turns out, they're actually pretty affordable - which, like, NEVER happens.

One of my faves is this primer x sunscreen hybrid. It's an ultra-lightweight formula that smooths and brightens your complexion, with the added benefit of SPF 50. I've been using it alone (cause CBF with makeup most days) and I really rate it.

Image: SkinMart

If you're looking for a bougie day cream option, Medik8's new Advanced Day Ultimate Protect is where it's all at. It features sun protection, DNA repair and environmental protection in one - because absolutely *everything* wants to mess with our skin. It's beautifully lightweight and hydrating, and you know you're doing your skin a solid.

Image: Aceology

I talked about these in another article the other week, and I'll continue talking about them because they're the only thing saving my Netflix-heavy under eyes right now. They're great for hydrating and brightening the eye area and GUYS, THEY DON'T SLIP. Meaning you can go about your business - make tea, write some articles, try Jujutsu in the living room etc., without them sliding halfway down your face. Bliss!

Other important things include: yes, they really do smell like watermelon. And yes, I've used two boxes in two weeks (each box includes four lots of two-eye patches).

Image: SkinCeuticals

I've only been trying this for the past week or two, so can't yet speak to the results - but I'm down with anything that's going to help tackle my lockdown tech neck tbh.

It's made with 0.2 per cent retinol, and promises to do lotsa good things for your neck - like firm the skin by promoting increased cell turnover. So, stay tuned!

