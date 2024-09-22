There are 15 iconic movies to see before you die, and they're all on Netflix.

In a world that is constantly pushing what's shiny and new, these days I tend to find myself drifting down memory lane to… the classics.

Enter Netflix. While Netflix has a ton of amazing new releases, you can also find a plethora of iconic films to binge on the platform. If you're feeling like having a more high-brow version of a 'Netflix and chill' weekend, pop on a timeless piece of cinema. That'll do it.

Sifting through the Netflix catalogue recently, I was surprised to find so many incredible films from decades past. From vintage gems like Forrest Gump, to more recent pop culture phenomenons like Mean Girls, the possibilities are endless.

Here's a list of the most iconic films on Netflix (according to me) that you should be watching.

Notting Hill

Notting Hill.

Julia Roberts really was the 90s rom-com queen.

Starring Roberts and another 90s icon, Hugh Grant, the film combines a hilarious script with a stellar cast to create a romantic comedy classic. The supporting stars including Rhys Ifans and Hugh Bonneville also add so much charm to the movie.

A trope that has been recycled so many times, but never done quite as well as in this 1999 movie

Famous actress, Anna Scott (Roberts) arrives in Notting Hill and crosses paths with William Thacker (Grant), the owner of a bookstore.

Bringing together two radically opposing lifestyles in a sweet London setting, Notting Hill is a must-watch for all romantics out there.

Pride and Prejudice

Pride and Prejudice.

Forget Bridgerton. Let's take it back to the OG regency romance couple, Mr. Darcy and Elizabeth Bennet.

Now, to all the die-hard BBC 1995 Pride and Prejudice series fans, I understand (I, too, am a Colin Firth enthusiast). But respectfully, the 2005 Pride and Prejudice film has to be the superior adaptation. Don't come for me.

Based on Jane Austen's book Pride and Prejudice, this adaptation captures all the angst and yearning we loved from its fictional predecessor. Starring Matthew Macfadyen as our original fictional boyfriend, Mr. Darcy, and Keira Knightley as Elizabeth Bennet, the chemistry in this movie is off the charts. Hello? No spoilers but the scene in the rain had us all swooning.

Directed by Joe Wright, the film is a historical romance that follows the unlikely courtship of Mr. Darcy and Elizabeth Bennet who seemingly despise each other initially. However, throughout the course of the film, they discover that they actually harbour more than just disdain for one another.

With beautiful people, sets, and, okay, I'll admit, maybe not the most period-accurate costumes, 2005's Pride and Prejudice certainly solidifies its place as an iconic romance movie.

Forrest Gump

Forrest Gump

Tom Hanks rarely disappoints, and this 1999 movie might be one of his best films to date.

Told through the eyes of Hanks' character, Forrest Gump, a man with low IQ, the story recounts his life, documented against key historical events. And it is both endearing and heartbreaking.

While the plot sounds simple, it is the sweet, wholesome and subconsciously funny demeanour of Forrest that truly draws you into the film. Any movie that can make you laugh and cry in the same scene, has a tick of approval from me.

Mean Girls

Mean Girls

This movie is just… so fetch.

Arguably one of the most quotable films ever, Mean Girls has stood the test of time as a pop culture phenomenon.

Starring Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert and Tina Fey, Mean Girls follows teenager Cady Heron (Lohan) as she moves from being home-schooled in Africa to a new high school in America.

Experiencing social drama and hierarchies for the first time, Cady finds herself in the good graces of 'The Plastics' — a group of popular girls who take her on as their project.

The movie is a teenage comedy, filled with witty writing, excellent performances, and some of the best quotes in movie history.

"4 for you, Glen Coco, you go Glen Coco!"

The Mummy

The Mummy

Brendan Fraser. Rachel Weisz. This film is perfect.

Aside from the charming cast, this movie has it all - from comedic timing to romance to suspense. The Mummy is a fun adventure epic that never gets old. And as someone who has probably watched this movie more than 50 times, I really mean never.

It's a classic treasure-hunt story, but set in Egypt in 1925. A group of treasure-seekers and explorers set off to find a forbidden city and in the process, accidentally set free a 3000 year old mummified spirit looking for revenge and his lost lover. Yikes.

The Mummy is such a joy and is beaming with chemistry across the entire cast, including the hilarious John Hannah as the film's comedic relief; one of the best parts of the film, in my humble opinion.

Clueless

Clueless

I rewatched Clueless last week at a movie night at a friend's house and was reminded just how incredible the fashion and dialogue is in this film.

The story follows Cher, a popular, beautiful and rich student in Los Angeles. One day she befriends a new girl at school and decides to take her on as a project and give her a makeover. Along the way she learns some hard lessons about friendship, love, and life. A true coming-of-age story, but make it stylish.

Alicia Silverstone carries the movie as Cher, bringing to the screen a spoilt-yet-endearing female lead. The film also has an amazing supporting cast that includes Paul Rudd, Brittany Murphy, Stacey Dash, Donald Faison, and Breckin Meyer.

Spirited Away

Spirited Away

An international masterpiece and the only animated film on this entire list… How could I possibly talk about iconic movies without mentioning Studio Ghibli's Spirited Away?

With a soundtrack that makes me want to cry every single time I listen to it and the most beautifully crafted visuals, this Oscar-winning movie set a standard for animation across the world.

The movie follows a young Chihiro who is transported to a magical spirit realm when she and her parents accidentally stumble across an abandoned theme park. Once there, her parents are turned into giant pigs and in order to free them, Chihiro must work for an evil witch who runs the lands. It's weird and wacky and, I promise, an amazing time.

If you love whimsical vibes and emotional coming-of-age stories, Spirited Away is a true work of magic.

The Godfather

The Godfather

Directed by Francis Ford Coppola and starring industry greats like Al Pacino, Marlon Brando, James Caan and Diane Keaton, The Godfather is a movie that somehow makes us empathise with characters who do terrible things.

Told within the insulated world of the mafia, the story combines excellent pacing, cinematography and dialogue in order to create a suspenseful epic.

The quotes from this movie are also oddly timeless. Who hasn't quoted "I'm going to make him an offer he can't refuse."

Chicago

Chicago

Iconic Broadway musicals can be hard to get right when it comes to film adaptations, but 2002 Chicago is an instant classic.

Starring Catherine Zeta-Jones and Renée Zellweger, these two divas absolutely steal the screen with their high kicks, jazz hands and ballads.

Set in the roaring 1920s, Chicago follows the story of Roxie Hart (Zellweger), a housewife who murders her lover in a fit of rage and finds herself imprisoned alongside the glamorous Velma Kelly (Zeta-Jones), who is also on trial for murder.

As both women vie for fame and public attention to avoid the gallows, they enlist the help of slick lawyer Billy Flynn (Richard Gere).

The songs, Cell Block Tango in particular, make this one to remember.

Lost In Translation

Lost In Translation

This 2003 film surely inspired a Halloween costume or two throughout the years.

Two strangers struggling with their identities meet in Tokyo, a foreign city for them both and they form an unlikely friendship. Starring Bill Murray and Scarlett Johansson, this movie is charming and heartfelt.

Another masterpiece by Sophia Coppola, Lost In Translation feels both funny and sad, and to me, strikes the perfect balance between a comedy and a drama.

Jaws

Jaws

The two distinct notes in the Jaws soundtrack alone are enough to secure a spot on this list of icons.

The plot is simple yet effective: a giant shark is fatally attacking people and three guys band together to take it down. Directed by Steven Spielberg, the 1975 movie is often credited for making summer blockbusters a thing.

With a great script and a cast that truly makes the fear of a giant mechanical shark feel palpable, Jaws is a thriller I'll happily revisit again and again.

Before Sunrise

Before Sunrise

Amongst many of the other thrillers and dramatic pieces on this list, this film stands apart as what I like to call a 'quiet romance'.

No huge punch lines or jump scares, Before Sunrise is not a super plot-driven story, but entirely dependent on character and chemistry.

The movie is so simple: Jess (Hawke) meets Celine (Delphy) and while awaiting his flight back home in the morning, the two wander the city all night, simply talking and growing closer.

With stunning dialogue and beautiful scenery, Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy truly carry this masterpiece on their two shoulders.

This movie is followed by two other films, 2004's Before Sunset and 2013's Before Midnight, all of which explore the meeting of these two lovers at different times in their lives.

Shawshank Redemption

Shawshank Redemption

This is for anyone looking for a real tear-jerker.

While the cast, including Morgan Freeman and Tim Robbins, certainly elevates the movie, it's really the message that the film delivers that makes it such a classic.

Even with the dramatic tension and incredible performances, at the core of the film is a message of eternal hope. And one that feels both timely and timeless.

The movie follows a character named Andy (Robbins), who is sentenced to two consecutive life terms for killing his wife and her lover, something he knows he did not do. In prison, he meets Red (Freeman) and the two form a friendship, navigating brutal prison life.

While it may be a tough watch, this movie truly gets you thinking.

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park

While I'm not personally a fan of the million and one sequels that have been created from this franchise, the original Jurassic Park trilogy is certainly iconic.

The beautiful soundtrack (thank you John Williams) and surprisingly amazing visual effects for the time in which it was made, makes Jurassic Park one of the first films that come to mind when I think of 1990s movie magic.

Not to mention the absolutely STACKED cast of Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and the internet's husband, Jeff Goldblum.

For those who haven't already seen it, dinosaur-lover and wealthy businessman John Hammond opens a theme park filled with 'real' dinosaurs he created in his lab.

A group of experts, including Dr. Grant (Neill), Dr. Sattler (Dern) and Ian Malcolm (Goldblum) are invited to assess the park for its safety. Once on the island, all chaos breaks loose and you're in for two hours of dinosaur mayhem.

Titanic

Titanic

As far as tragic romance goes, Rose and Jack's story is certainly one for the ages.

Set in 1996, aboard the vessel, the Titanic (spoiler alert, the same one that struck an iceberg and sank in real life), the movie follows the love story between Jack, an artist, and Rose, a wealthy lady, forced to marry a man who does not love.

As hinted in the title of the film, there are no happy endings, but the movie is so iconic that it has prompted enduring debates about its ending even today. *Cough* How many people could really fit on that door?

