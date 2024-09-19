We're calling it, you're going to want to wear these sandals all summer long.

Nothing makes a woman book a pedicure faster than realising it's sandal season.

You've been living in socks and sneakers for months and suddenly you're supposed to expose your toes? They're not ready! Give them a minute to unfurl!

And what sandals are you even supposed to wear? Can you at least hide your pale winter feet behind your chunky leather ones?

The answer is yes. Chunky sandals aren't going anywhere, and there are lots of updated versions you can live in this season. Flats embellished with thick buckles and rivets, and flatform styles with wide straps are trending — especially in earthy shades like brown and burgundy and materials like raffia and suede.

They can still be relied upon to add weight and interest to your spring dresses and linen separates.

Image: Instagram/@jessie_bush

Image: Instagram/@marianame

But while heavier sandals have seriously dominated the summer footwear market for what feels like years now, thanks to popular brands like Alias Mae, the cult Hermes Oran slides and — it's gotta be said — the rise of Crocs, we're seeing an alternative style start to gain a lot of traction.

Prepare to see skinny sandals everywhere, too. Where chunky flats add weight, these minimal flats do the opposite — they give your look some lightness.

Image: Instagram/@anna_bromilow

Image: Instagram/@sincerelyjules

It's about adding a barely-there shoe, no matter what the outfit is doing up top. Whether you're in your holiday 'fit or a slouchy work suit, a "nothing" sandal can bring a touch of ease to your styling.

It's the reason we're seeing thongs back in fashion (see our edit of elevated flip-flops here), and shoes with a traditional roman sandal vibe hit the shops. Clear jelly sandals are also making a return.

Whether you're on team chunky or minimal, we've found an option that'll slide seamlessly into your wardrobe.

Skinny sandals.

Image: Zara.

Image: Supplied.

Image: Supplied.

Image: Supplied.

Image: Supplied.

Image: Supplied.

Chunky sandals.

Image: Supplied.

Image: Supplied.

Image: Supplied.

Image: Supplied.

Image: Supplied.

Image: Supplied.

Feature image: AERE/Instagram — Lucy Williams.