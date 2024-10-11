'I went looking for the perfect midi skirt for spring. Here are the best ones I found.'

Have you gone shopping for a skirt recently?

I have. And what I found left me confused and frankly, bewildered.

Goodness, there were a lot of options. In one shop, I saw kilt-like micro minis hanging next to colourful boho maxis and tweed pencil skirts (??). I thought I'd found something wearable but then realised it was some kind of pant-skirt hybrid, then I came across a completely sheer printed tube skirt.

Who's making these things? Who decided we need to wear see-through tubes on our bodies and not, you know, skirts that cover our bits?

Watch: Mia Freedman — Inside My Wardrobe. Post continues below.

All I'm after is a basic midi skirt that I can wear throughout spring and summer with my casual outfits and maybe out to lunch. Is that too much to ask?

When I shared my struggle with my girlfriends, it seemed we were all looking for the same thing. Of the varied silhouettes available to us, a midi is the one many of us feel most comfortable in. The cut is brilliant on all body types, and for a petite person like me, I especially love how it gives the illusion of more length through the leg.

I love a linen midi skirt in summer. Image: Instagram/@_tamaradavis_

Midis are also one of those failsafe pieces you can pull out for lots of occasions, whether you're dressing them up with heels and a fitted top or keeping it casual with sneakers and a denim jacket. Just about anything goes, and I'm very into that versatility.

I decided to extend my search to the internet and see if I can't help us all out with meeting this particular wardrobe brief. Here are seven of the very best, most wearable summer midi skirts from local brands that understood the assignment.

Shop midi skirts.

Image: Supplied.

Seed's linen midi is designed to skim the curves and flute out slightly at the hem so you're not waddling everywhere (see: tube skirts). It comes in several neutral shades including black, olive green, brown and rust, but I love the classic white.

Image: Supplied.

This silhouette is similar to the one above, only slightly roomier in the cut and with a seam down the middle. If you haven't shopped from Commonry before, they're a size-inclusive womenswear brand founded here in Australia that offers elevated basics and workwear essentials.

Image: Supplied.

This breezy linen midi ticks all the boxes if you want a throw-on-and-go skirt for summer that won't cost a bomb. Just add chunky flats for a cool contrast.

Image: Supplied.

The drawstring waist and pockets give this skirt a cool utility feel. It's a great choice if you like a bit of structure in your bottoms but you're still looking for those effortless vibes.

Image: Supplied

This midi has more of a sporty look thanks to its tie waist and bright colourway (it comes in other neutral shades, but the cherry red is my pick). I'd style this with an oversized graphic tee and slides for those days where I'm busy running errands.

Image: Supplied.

If you're looking for a more formal or corporate option for the workplace, this wrap skirt hits just the right notes. Its chic asymmetrical cut will elevate the simplest white tee or oversized striped shirt.

Image: Supplied.

I almost gate-kept this Dissh find for myself, I'm that obsessed. The textured fabric and off-white shade make it feel a little more special; it's the type of skirt you'll get wear out of across lots of different occasions.

Which skirt is your favourite? Share your thoughts in the comments below.