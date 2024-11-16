Metallic shoes are trending, so we've found all the best ones to shop.

A quick scroll through any fashion influencer's feed and you're sure to spot metallic shoes.
Be it in the form of sneakers, ballet flats, strappy sandals or pointy heels, those shiny shoes cannot be missed.
But if you're worried you won't wear them enough or they feel too "over the top" for most of your outfits, let me tell you — kindly — you're wrong.
I thought the same thing until a few week's ago, but I can assure you they will elevate your entire wardrobe. Silver is having a big moment and they're about to become your most-loved shoes.
To help you get on top of this trend, we've rounded up the best silver shoes to shop right now, from sleek sneakers to shiny flats.
The best metallic silver sneakers to shop.
Bershka Soccer Style Sneakers, $65.95.
Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 Sd Unisex, $250.
Jo Mercer Lola Sneakers Silver Patent, $149.95.
New Balance ASOS Exclusive 530 Sneakers in Silver Metallic, $206.
Adidas SL 72 in Silver Metallic, $150.
The best metallic silver flats to shop.
Country Road Florence Flats, $159.
Therapy Matilda Pointed Ballet Flat, $62.96 (usually $89.95).
Rubi Zadie Slingback Point, $27.99 (usually $39.99)
Tony Bianco Elijah Flats, $199.
Ravella Guru, $62.96 (usually $89.95).
Rubi Ziggy Ballet Flats, $27.99.
Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Narrow, $175.
Marcs Tottie, $104.96.
Rubi Sicily Single Vamp, $29.99.
The best metallic silver heels to shop.
Tony Bianco Kimmy, $114.29 (usually $199.95).
Siren Niak Strappy Sandals, $125.96 (usually $125.96).
Ravella Cowboy Western Boots in Silver Metallic, $149.95.
M.N.G Adagio Sandals, $99.95.
Billini Xayden Silver Chrome, $99.95.
Featured image: Jo Mercer.
At Mamamia, we independently curate and write about products we rave about in our group chats and think you should know about, too. If you purchase a product we have recommended, we may earn a small commission.