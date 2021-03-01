If there's one thing we love doing, it's having a big ol' nosy into other people's makeup bags. We love it. Can't get enough of it.

No! Not because we're creepy and want to steal all their beauty tricks!

JOKES. That's exactly what we want to do. Sorry.

Watch: Here's how to nail the perfect brows. Post continues below.

Because isn't it interesting to see what other people like to buy/put on their faces?

Oh c'mon! It is! It really is.

Especially when it comes to makeup for mature skin.

Cause here's the thing. Once you hit your 40s/50s/60s and beyond, finding the right kind of makeup suddenly becomes a bloody TASK. And it sucks. Because makeup and beauty should be fun! Not stressful and weird.

Listen: Before you read on, how about a coupla cute tips? Oh, go on! In this episode of You Beauty, Leigh talks about the product that made her eye bags disappear. Post continues below.

So, we asked a bunch of 40-something year old women from our cute You Beauty community to tell us some of their favourite tried-and-true makeup products. Like, the ones that they always go back to - time and time again.

And, ooft! It's a good loot. There are some goodies in here that you'll *definitely* want to try for yourself.

Alright, we'll stop harping on and just show you.

Here's what they said:

Image: Chemist Warehouse

"I wear this 24/7. It's my go-to because it gives you good coverage while still feeling really lightweight. Plus, it's SPF 50 - so I know I'm protecting my skin, too." - Gillian.

Image: Adorn Cosmetics

"This foundation is my Holy Grail. For mature skin, it just works. It sits perfectly on your skin without settling into lines. It's also long wearing. A really under-recognised product - Aussie made, too!" - Coleen.

Image: Mecca

"I don’t often wear lipstick, but I love Lanolips lip glosses (in various colours)." - Shae.

"I love Lanolips balms (the shade I like is called 'Rhubarb') - it's hydrating, glossy and gives your lips a subtle colour that's perfect for day-to-day wear." - Monica.

Image: Nude By Nature

"Using this on top of sun spots is great! It's so easy to apply and not as thick as a concealer." - Gillian.

Image: Mecca

"Estee Lauder Double Wear Foundation. Have been wearing it for maybe 15 years now and it's never failed me." - Suzanne.

Image: Mecca

"I love Hourglass Veil Mineral Primer - it's lightweight, glides on and makeup sits beautifully over the top." - Shae.

Image: Mecca

"My go-to foundation is NARS Sheer Glow. I like to warm it up a little between my fingers and press it on to my skin. I like it because it doesn’t tend to settle in fine lines etc." - Shae.

Image: Ere Perez

"My brows are quite thin, so I usually swipe some of this on whenever I'm going out. It thickens them and makes them look a bit fuller without making them look too intense." - Monica.

Image: Big W

"This is the best! I’ve been using this for around 15 to 20 years. It gives you a beautiful matte glow, but not too glittery. I use it on my feet too if I'm wearing long trousers and forget to tan my legs!" - Gillian.

Image: Peter Tomas Roth

"I don't wear a lot of makeup, but I do get redness around my nose and chin (the joys of rosacea!) so I like to cover these areas. I've been using this for a year or so and love it. It goes on sheer and helps even out my skin tone and any redness." - Monica.

Image: Mecca

"Too Faced Natural Nudes Palette is really versatile and great for both an everyday look or for a more glam going-out look (which I haven’t been doing much of lately due to COVID and young kids)." - Shae.

Image: Mecca

"I find black is too stark on me, so I'm currently loving Stila Smudge Stick in Damsel (brown-black)." - Shae.

Feature image: Supplied

What's one of your Holy Grail makeup products? Share with us in the comment section below.