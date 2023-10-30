10 mascaras that always score us compliments.

Ask any girl with a set of eyes for the one makeup product she'd take on a desert island and we guarantee it'll be mascara. Sorry, we don't make the rules.

But honestly, mascara is hands-down the easiest way to up your beauty look in seconds. It's the one thing you do when you want to look like you've made an effort, without making an effort.

Because there's nothing quite like someone telling you your lashes look amazing.

Ooft. What a feeling.

So you know what we thought we'd do? With so many new launches and viral mascaras on the market, we asked the Mamamia office to share the one mascara they love that always gets them (the right sort of) attention.

From the best lengthening mascara to the best volumising mascara, here are 10 mascaras guaranteed to get you compliments, every time.

"Benefit Cosmetics FanFest Mascara is AMAZING!!! I've got all my friends on it. Gives me super long, thick lashes without much effort." - Shannen Findlay, Content Producer.

"Definitely Covergirl Lash Blast Fusion. It never clumps so you can get crazy volume that doesn't look cakey, and it's also the most affordable mascara I've ever had. It literally blows all the others out of the water. I get compliments weekly, I'd say!" - Olivia Skuce, Brand Partnerships Executive.

"I'm so dubious buying new mascaras, let alone tubing mascaras (I haven't had good experiences) – but this was on special so I thought I'd give it a whirl. Best. Decision. Ever. It doesn't clump, not even a little bit, it stays on all day, and it comes off easy as *snaps fingers* THAT with water at the end of the day. Just take a peek at the before and after images at the top of this article – look at the difference! (Prior to this discovery, my go-to for YEARS was Covergirl Lash Blast Fusion – the only mascara that didn’t give me panda eyes from simply... existing)." - Alix Nicholson, Weekend Editor.

"I always get compliments when I'm wearing Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara in Very Black! It really lengthens and volumises my lashes and it's long-lasting, too. Doesn't bleed/smudge." Grace Monzon.

"I took it with me to Europe this year and was the perfect summer mascara. Natural looking, not clumpy, separates lashes nicely and doesn't give you panda eyes when you're going in and out of the water." - Issy McConaghy, Sales Executive.

"I figure this is relevant given Glossier just recently started shipping to Australia! I bought this in LA last year, and me and this little pink tube have been inseparable ever since. I find this thin, lengthening formula is super effective on my straight Asian lashes. It holds a curl like nobody's business." Jaslyn Berg, Brand Partnerships Executive.

"I'm a bit unconventional and go for brown mascara, which is increasingly hard to come by, but I love the Nude by Nature Absolute Volumising Mascara – in brown, of course. It feels like a more natural look on me and I always get compliments." - Alicia Brown, Commercial Events Manager.

"Nothing is better at bringing drama to my lashes than this. I know not everyone is a fan, but it works for me. With enough layers, I look like I'm wearing falsies." - Tara Watson, Senior Entertainment Producer.

"Maybelline Lash Sensational Lengthening Mascara in Blackest Black, old faithful. I love how lengthening it is, it lasts all day, doesn’t get clumpy and is easy to wash off. I also find the wand a great shape it’s a good balance between stiff and flexible and covers each lash well." - Talissa Bazaz, Executive Producer.

"This one! The wand is so thin, which I love because it means I can really get to the root of the lash. And it seems to make a noticeable difference because people comment whenever I wear this one (which is always very nice)." - Isabella Ross, Senior News Writer.

"I like to get around on the mascara front, and I'm never loyal to one specific one – I'm forever trying new formulas. However, I always prefer a tubing formula and this brand (which is founded by Aussie beauty YouTuber and content creator Lauren Curtis) is such a good mascara and gives you the most ridiculously long, non-clumpy, beautiful lashes." - Erin Docherty, Beauty & Health Editor.

