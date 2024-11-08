'I thought makeup setting sprays were a scam — until I tried this $26 one.'

Having my makeup last more than 12 hours is a need, not just a want.

I'm someone who loves wearing makeup but is often at work before 7am and out until after dinner, too lazy to redo or even touch up my face between it all.

So, my solution to this has been makeup setting sprays.

I have to be honest. I first thought this makeup step was a total scam. A weightless spray that prevents your look from budging for hours? Surely it's just… expensive water.

Despite my scepticism, I've indeed fallen prey to purchasing all the viral and top-rated sprays on the market since I first started using makeup over 12 years ago — and TBH, I haven't had the most pleasant experience.

Sure, I've tried (and repurchased) Urban Decay's iconic All Nighter Long Lasting Spray but I've also tried countless others. Some have literally felt (and smelled) like I had drenched my face in hair spray, others have broken me out, a few have caused my sensitive skin to turn dry and irritated, and a handful have left my face and hairline covered with white residue (only for me to notice after walking out the door).

While I won't be naming and shaming these dud products, I can count the number of sprays that have been worth my money on a single hand.

Below, I break down everything you need to know about makeup setting sprays (are they worth it or are you just paying for expensive water?), reveal the $26 spray I now swear by and also share other great picks I'd be happy to repurchase again.

What is a makeup setting spray?

As the name implies, a makeup setting spray is a spray that sets your makeup in place.

The secret ingredient behind most products on the market is alcohol, which, while great at keeping everything in place, can be irritating or drying for some sensitive skin types. Of course, there are more gentle alcohol-free formulas that should be just as effective.

How do you use a makeup setting spray to get the best results?

My first and most important tip when purchasing a makeup setting spray is that quality over quantity is key!

Now, to apply, give the bottle a good shake before holding the spray about 15 centimetres from your face. Then, spritz using an X-shaped formation to cover your cheeks and nose followed by a T-shaped formation to cover your forehead, nose and chin. Let the spray dry naturally.

Depending on whether you choose a product made for oily or dry skin, the formula should either leave your complexion looking hydrating and glassy or blurred and mattified.

If you're after a super sturdy base, a spritz between each makeup step will help lock everything in.

OK, now to the grand reveal of my favourite (and affordable) setting spray…

The best makeup setting spray: TirTir Mask Fit Make Up Fixer 80ml, $20 (usually $26).

ICYMI, TirTir is having a huge moment. The viral Mask Fit Red Cushion Foundation is the product that put this Korean beauty brand on the map, and since then, they have continued to pump out a stellar range of makeup and skincare products that just continue to amaze.

As someone who had tried and tested the majority of their products — and loved every single one (please, please, PLEASE try their Milk Skin Toner if you want ultra-hydrated glossy skin) — I ran to purchase their Makeup Setting Spray as soon as I saw it was available in Australia.

TirTir Mask Fit Make Up Fixer 80ml review.

TirTir isn't lying when they decided to market it as having a "24-hour long-lasting hold".

My first trial with this product endured a very long, chaotic and hot Saturday. I spritzed it over my face at around 8am then left the house to go on a walk, run errands and head to a long lunch, which turned into an evening drinks session. By the time I got home at 10pm, I expected my face to have melted off. But no! I actually think my makeup looked… better than what it did at 8am.

In terms of finish, I absolutely love how it leaves me with a blurred and moisturised glow, without looking oily or wet. This is probably thanks to the formula's patented green apple polyphenols and light-scattering technology that regulate sebum production while leaving just the right amount of shine. (In saying this, if you have extremely oily skin, you might want to pick a more mattifying spray).

The mist also comes out very fine and consistent, dries down quickly and doesn't leave any white residue.

I also feel comfortable using this formula on my sensitive skin, given my gold-star history with the brand's skincare range. In fact, the formula contains soothing Centella Asiatica extract — and if you know me, you'd understand how OBSESSED I am with this calming, all-rounder ingredient. If not, please read this detailed explanation of why everyone should be incorporating Centella into their skincare routine.

As for pricing… this is just another product that proves Korean beauty reigns supreme when it comes to skin products that are effective and affordable.

For $26 for 80ml (currently on special for $20) from W Cosmetics, it's an affordable addition to your makeup routine.

And while I have nothing against Urban Decay's iconic setting spray (and actually happily recommend it below), it currently retails for $34 for 30ml, meaning this TirTir spray works out to be 3.5 times cheaper per millilitre.

Bottom line: if you're looking for a makeup setting spray that's long-lasting, weightless, blurring, skin-friendly and affordable, THIS. IS. IT.

OK, case closed.

Other best makeup setting sprays, tried and tested.

If, for some reason, you can't get your hands on this TirTir number or you're just looking for an equally as good product, I've got your back. Below are five other alternatives I have also tried and passed my very tough list of criteria.

