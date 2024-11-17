'The 8 products I recommend for flawless 'no-makeup makeup' on mature skin.'

This article was originally published on Adore Beauty.

As we get older we all start to notice changes in our skin's tone and texture, which can be a little frustrating — particularly when you want to feel confident in your skin without piling on heavy makeup.

'Cause we've all learnt that heavy makeup only serves to emphasise what you'd rather minimise (crinkles, wrinkles, texture!).

The 'ol 'no-makeup makeup' look isn't new — if I had a dollar for every time I'm asked for a 'no-makeup makeup', I'd be swanning about the Greek Islands right now and maybe never come back!

She's quite possibly one of the most requested looks and is especially powerful for us mature-skinned girlies when done right.

And getting it right, when it comes to the best makeup foundation for mature skin is all about choosing the right products.

Watch: Leigh Campbell teaches us how to care of aging skin. Post continues below.

Below, I share my take on how to achieve this fresh, coveted, natural look by choosing products that work beautifully with the needs of your over 40s skin.

Let's bring out your most natural radiant glow, with minimal effort.

What is 'no-makeup makeup'?

Now let's be honest, it is a sliding scale and can mean different things to different folks, but here's a little refresher...

Full glam girlies versus those who literally rarely wear makeup will have a different take, but essentially the no-makeup makeup look is all about enhancing your natural beauty — the best version of you — without appearing overly made up.

It's a style that celebrates subtlety, and the vibe is an effortless, "Ha, I wake up like this" — a fresh, polished natural glow that looks like you on your best day, having slept a full, uninterrupted, blissful eight hours (ha, remember those days?!) with no worries or stressors in your mad mid-life (we wish!).

For many women over 40, this glowy no-makeup makeup look approach is a breath of fresh air, especially if you find heavy foundations, powders and concealer products only highlight and amplify your creases, crinkles and changes in your skin.

Instead, the aim is to use lightweight, skin-like and skin-friendly products that smooth and even out your skin tone, and add a touch of radiance and flush to your cheeks — without settling into fine lines and wrinkles.

Think a skincare-makeup hybrid product to deliver hydration and radiance, with targeted concealer placement to even out skin tone (replacing foundation), just enough colour on your cheeks to lift your complexion, a subtle liquid highlight for luminosity, fluffy natural brows, a slick of mascara to define your eyes and maybe even a light dusting of powder through your t-zone.

It's your skin, just better.

Now, let's get into how I achieve my glowy, no-makeup makeup look for mature skin!

Image: Adore Beauty.

Base.

Start with a lightweight tinted SPF 50 — 'cause we all know sunscreen is a non-negotiable. If you struggle to find a sunscreen you look forward to applying, best be adding the Ella Baché Superfluid Great SPF 50+ to your cart now.

It's a thin, ultra lightweight formula that doesn't feel sticky or tacky. It's super hydrating so normal-to-dry skin will love it, and our combo girls will enjoy the added glow.

Then, use a flexible medium-to-full coverage concealer with long-wear that feels light, creamy and super comfortable applied only to the zones where you have redness or you need a tad extra cover, like your cheeks, around your nose, under the delicate eye zone, and of course, on any blemishes and pigmentation spots.

Huda Beauty #Fauxfilter Luminous Matte Liquid Concealer is brilliant for minimising the look of dark circles, redness and blemishes while still looking natural. It's a spectacular, flexible formula.

Cheeks.

Now you've evened out your skin tone, it's time to add a subtle hint of "flush" to your cheeks — a lightweight gel cream like Maybelline Cheek Heat Gel Cream Blush works a treat.

Amplify this with a natural luminous liquid highlighter like the Basics by B Liquid Glow Drops or even the L'Oreal Paris Lumi Glotion Natural Glow Enhancer to bring the effortless glow girl.

Dab a little on your eyelids too!

Eyes.

Keep your eyelids fuss-free.

Maybe add a touch of sheen with a little highlight, or keep it super simple with a light dusting of translucent mineral powder to absorb oiliness — try Nude by Nature Translucent Loose Finishing Powder.

Follow with a long-wear, full blast mascara to bring instant attention and definition to your eyes.

I love the custom slim streamlined brush on Benefit BADGal Bang Volumising Mascara; it allows you to really get right into every lash.

Brows.

Don't leave them naked!

Even in a no-makeup makeup look, combing your brows through with a clear gel will give your whole face a subtle lift.

Add this beauty, Benefit 24 Hour Brow Setter Clear Brow Gel, to cart now.

It's dead-set been a staple in my kit for eons. And for those with sparse brows, add a few brow hair flicks in just to fill the gaps — try Bobbi Brown Perfectly Defined Long-Wear Brow Pencil.

Final Thoughts...

The secret is to think "my skin, just better" and use your complexion product only where you really need it.

What I love about the no-makeup makeup look, is that once you've perfected it, she really can be dialled up or down for any occasion.

Pair with a black sheer lace top and some fancy earrings, line your lips and slick on a stunning vibrant lip and your no-makeup makeup is suddenly ready to party.

For more from Amanda Ramsay, click here.

Feature image: Adore Beauty.