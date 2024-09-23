'I wrote about these 'it' sandals and now they're selling like crazy.'

It seems we're all in need of some new shoes.

Last week we shared our edit of summer sandals, scouring the market for the best chunky and streamlined styles to add to cart.

There was one pair from Australian brand Aere that you couldn't get enough of, the $140 Linen Crossover Footbed Sandals, and we can see why:

Image: Supplied.

From the comfy crossover straps and moulded footbed to the chic beige linen and gold detailing, this is the kind of shoe you can see yourself wearing with everything — workwear, casual 'fits, relaxed evening wear, all of it. If you're buying an "everything sandal" for the season ahead, it hits the brief. And if you happen to be heading off on a summer holiday, imagine the ease of only packing one shoe.

The good news is we're seeing lots more of this style around at a range of price points. You can get the same elevated vibe from canvas shoes with a textured linen or jute look, for a fraction of the cost.

Here are 11 similar pairs we spied, working our way up from ultra-affordable to investment-worthy; cc: your summer wardrobe.

Feature image: Instagram/@_tamaradavis_, The Iconic.