We recommended this linen 'it' dress and now it's selling like crazy.

You know when you find THE dress.

The dress you just know you'll pull out for every Christmas catch-up or birthday drinks because you'll be able to trust it to make you feel good.

Well, when we shared our edit of wedding guest dresses under $200 recently, there was one in particular that so many of you became obsessed with.

Watch: Mia Freedman shows us the sequined pieces in her wardrobe. Post continues below.

It was from Australian brand Atmost&Here and it was the Lou Linen Blend Wrap Maxi Dress and comes in four colours.

Image: The Iconic.

Look, we don't blame you because we adore linen midi dresses for three main reasons: they're versatile, comfortable as hell and flattering on everyone.

And this one in particular will only set you back $119 at full price so it's well worth adding to cart.

It wasn't the only linen midi dress that received a lot of love from all of you, either.

This AERE Linen Contrast Strapless Dress also gained A LOT of attention, proving linen midi dresses are having a huge moment.

Image: The Iconic.

So, if you loved these two numbers and you're looking for something with similar vibes, we've got your back. Here are other affordable linen midi dress options we've currently got on our wishlists.

Happy shopping!

The best linen midi dresses to buy.

Image: Forever New.

Image: Forever New.

Image: The Iconic.

Image: The Iconic.

Image: The Iconic.

Image: The Iconic.

Image: The Iconic.

Image: Myer.

Image: Forever New.

Image: ASOS.

Image: The Iconic.

Image: Forever New.

At Mamamia, we independently curate and write about products we rave about in our group chats and think you should know about, too. If you purchase a product we have recommended, we may earn a small commission.

Featured image: Instagram/itstorijane, The Iconic.

Which one is your favourite linen midi dress? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.