You're either going to love or hate this summer shoe trend.

If I must be the bearer of bad news (or good, depending on where you stand), then so be it: jelly sandals are back again this summer. Ah yes, squishy and sticky flats that have limited arch support and wreak havoc on my nose, how good!

Okay, okay, I realise I am being a massive hater and I apologise. Despite my complaints, I do think jelly sandals are super cute. They come in fun colours, are often glittery, and can be quite comfortable thanks to their squishy nature. They are also super nostalgic for a simpler time, which we love now more than ever in our era of reboots (geddit?).

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen clearly love the jelly shoe, because they released their own pair of controversial jelly flats via their label, The Row, which have been hailed as this season's 'it' shoe and spotted all over Paris Fashion Week.

However, the fanfare died down pretty quick when the sandal's eye-watering price tag was revealed. Yep, these babies will set you back more than $1,000 — and there've been complaints that they're prone to breakage. Yikes.

However, the good news is not all jellies are the same, and if you are a sceptic like me, now is the perfect time to dip your toe in the waters and see if this love affair can be rekindled.

Whether you're a long-time fan excitedly squealing at the chance to relive your childhood, or just jelly-curious, or here are some jelly sandals to get your squeak on that won't break the bank.

Check out these classic jellies if you're looking for maximum cuteness and nostalgia without sacrificing comfort.

Image: Next.

Image: The Iconic.

These jelly flats are a more contemporary take on the classic if you want the comfort of jellies but with an edgy, more adult look.

Image: ASOS

Okay I am OBSESSED with platform jellies — the perfect update to warp these shoes into the future and dress them up to be a bit more special.

Image: The Iconic.

Image: Crocs

These are a little more like The Row's offering — but without the insane price tag.

Image: Amazon.

Feature image: Getty and Instagram/@nurbilenyavuzer.