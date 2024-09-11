'I wrote about how hard it is to find jeans. Then the messages started coming.'

A few weeks ago, I wrote about my experience shopping for jeans when a sales assistant asked me if I had PCOS. (You can read about how everything went down here.)

I explained how I've always struggled buying clothes for my body shape because my polycystic ovary syndrome means I carry weight on my stomach.

The jeans that fit around my waist are usually too small to pull up over by thighs and hips and the jeans that can pull up over my thighs and hips, don't fit my waist, leaving me with an awkward gap between the jeans and my lower back.

Unfortunately, after writing that piece, I found out that this is a very common experience amongst a lot of women who have PCOS.

And luckily for me, those women reached out to share their top recommendations for jeans they love.

And because I'm not one to gatekeep, here are the best pairs to check out….

I had multiple people slide into my DMs to tell me about this brand. Peachay is a brand solely dedicated to those of us who have bigger hips and bums with a smaller waist.

They also acknowledge that the weird gap between the jeans and lower back is awkward AF and so they design their jeans to combat just that.

I've been creepily stalking their instagram for the past few days and I can definitely say that I'm 110 per cent on board.

In my previous article, I was so upset about what happened with the sales assistant that I went home and bought these jeans online. Good news — they fit me perfectly, so I'd definitely recommend these ones.

I added these to my cart the same time I added the Riders jeans above and, for the first time, every pair of jeans I bought fitted me perfectly. Okay, not perfectly. Confession: I do unfortunately have to wear a belt with these ones because the back gap is gapping hard. However, they're so comfy and actually look like baggy jeans instead of just baggy at my ankles. If you don't mind needing to potentially wear a belt , this pair is definitely worth it.

These were the first jeans I got that I felt right. They sat perfectly on my hips and waist, I could pull them up easily and they are so comfy that I've occasionally fallen asleep in them.

Another brand that was suggested to me was Lucy & Yak. They have a range of stretchy, well fitted jeans. I've currently got this pair in my shopping cart.

IYKYK that Aussie brand Fayt have been killing it from day one. In their brand promise, it states, "At Fayt, the precision of our sizes stands as a testament to our commitment. We take immense pride in ensuring our clothing fits you flawlessly. We understand the struggles of sizing, which can be a shopping nightmare for most."

And… It's true. Every single thing I've bought from the store (including these jeans) have fit me so well. It's one of the few brands that doesn't make you feel off about your body when clothes don't look right.

For a reasonably priced pair of jeans, these ones from Cotton On are a dream. They're so comfy (literally feel like tights) and look so good. Just a tip, if you can, I would try these on in store before you buy as I found the waist to be a bit too tight in my usual size so had to size up.

Calli is one of my most favourite brands from The Iconic. Everything I've brought from this brand has lasted a loooong time, and these jeans are great.

As someone with thick (thicc) thighs, every single pair of jeans I own is eventually put to rest after they've been chaffed away, creating two perfect (yet large) holes in a bit of an awkward area. These jeans, however, have been my longest standing so far.

Only time will tell.

