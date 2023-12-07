News
fashion

15 stylish hats that will go with every outfit (and keep you sun safe).

It’s no secret that Australia has the highest rates of skin cancer in the world, so as temperatures soar, staying sun safe is crucial — because your life quite literally depends on it.

While we’re constantly reminded to apply sunscreen diligently every few hours (and rightfully so), there’s one less talked about step that is equally as effective: Wearing a hat. 

Watch: How to protect your skin from the sun. Post continues below.

It’s the underdog of the accessory world, but it’s arguably the most important, because no other fashion item shades our face from the sun the way a hat does. It’s hardworking, and it deserves to be taken out for a spin this summer instead of sitting at the top of your closet.

There is nothing more on trend than keeping yourself protected from the sun, and with so many unique hats on the market, you’re going to be waiting for the weather to warm up just so you can show yours off.

So if you’re looking to add a hat (or two) to your collection, then keep reading, because these not only look chic, but it serves its purpose too.

Bucket Hats.

Jace Banu Cyla Bucket Hat, $249.

Image: Jace Banu.

Gregory Ladner Bucket Hat With Bow, $39.95.

Image: Gregory Ladner, MYER.

Seed Heritage Crochet Straw Bucket Hat, $49.95.

Image: Seed Heritage, MYER.

Elka Collective Santoria Bucket Hat, $69.

Image: Elka Collective, The Iconic.

COS Woven Straw Bucket Hat, $79.

Image: COS, The Iconic.

Caps.

Nike Dri-FIT Club Cap, $40.

Image: Nike, The Iconic.

Status Anxiety Under The Sun Cap, $59.95.

Image: Status Anxiety, The Iconic.

Roxy Toadstool Baseball Cap, $35.99.

Image: Roxy, The Iconic.

Visors.

Morgan & Taylor Susie Visor, $34.95.

Image: Morgan & Taylor, The Iconic.

Rigon Before Dark Cosmopolitan Visor, $45.

Image: Rigon, MYER.

Arms Of Eve Sunray Roll-Up Sun Visor, $45.

Image: Arms Of Eve, The Iconic.

Wide Brim Hats.

Basque Contrast Wide Brim Summer Hat, $49.95.

Image: Basque, MYER.

Ace Of Something Cyra Droop Hat, $99.95.

Image: Ace Of Something, The Iconic.

Jacaru 1869 Wide Brim Ladies Hat, $49.99.

Image: Jacaru, The Iconic.

Solbari Ultra Wide Brim Hat UPF50+, $85.

Image: Solbari.

At Mamamia, we independently curate and write about products we rave about in our group chats and think you should know about too.

Featured Image: COS/Seed Heritage/Elka Collective.

