The haircut you should try next, according to your favourite facial feature.

What part of your face do you love the most? Maybe it's your smile, so you often wear bright lipstick to show it off. Or you've got great cheekbones and can't go past a good blush.

From the makeup products you remove at the end of the day to semi-permanent changes like filler and injectables, there are various ways to accentuate your facial features - but have you ever thought about using your hair?

It's called 'hair contouring', and it's all about opting for a certain haircut or style to draw attention to your favourite part of your face.

Natalie Anne is a multi-award winning hairstylist, digital influencer and ghd Creative Artist, and we asked her exactly what chop she recommends for every feature. Read on to find your next cut.

1. Cheekbones.

You might be an expert at using bronzer or a contour kit to show off your cheekbones.

If you want to highlight them with hair, Natalie Anne suggests asking for soft 'curtain bangs'.

"A versatile part-line (you can style curtain bangs down the middle or to the side) will bring out the cheeks," she told Mamamia.

2. Eyes.

If your eyes are your favourite feature, consider emphasising them with a daring cut.

"If you are ready to go into the short realm, a 'wolf cut' is perfect to bring out your eyes," Natalie Anne shared, citing the trending shaggy haircut you might've seen on Instagram lately.

"Or if you’re really daring, start progressing into a pixie [cut]."

Always considered it but never taken the plunge? Now might be the time - go on!

3. Forehead.

If you have a more pronounced forehead and want to balance out your face shape, there's one style Natalie Anne recommends asking your hairdresser for - yep, a fringe.

"I would suggest really soft bangs or even a heavy boxed fringe," she said.

And don't be turned off because of that one time you had a fringe when you were a kid... they're chic, promise!

Exhibit A:

4. Lips.

Love your lips? Natalie Anne suggests getting layers to show them off.

When requesting layers at the salon, ask them to chop from your lip area to "make them pop", she said. How have we never thought of that?

5. Decolletage.

"I love the decolletage," Natalie Anne said. "It’s my favorite part of a woman's body."

To show off yours, the hairstylist suggests keeping your hair off your neck and chopping it into a cropped bob.

"It’s sexy, has movement and is easy to wear," she said of the fashion-forward style.

6. Glasses.

Although not technically a facial feature, if you're an everyday glasses-wearer, there are ways to highlight them.

"I advise my clients to keep their glasses during their consultation," Natalie Anne said.

"I like to style hair around the frames as they are an extension of their face shape."

7. Ears.

"It’s okay to show off your ears if they poke out differently to others!" Natalie Anne said.

"Regardless of haircut or style... an ear tuck is always going to be something I lean towards."

Or consider scraping your hair into a tight bun and "snatch that sh*t back!"

8. Nose.

"If you want to draw attention to [your] nose, wear your hair in the centre," Natalie Anne said.

"A middle part is the best way to go."

9. Jaw.

And finally - were you blessed with a killer jawline?

Natalie Anne suggests a sleek hairstyle styled to one side to make it look more defined; and for an everyday look, wear your hair out in a side part.

"[It'll] bring out a strong jaw," she said.

Now go on... book an appointment!

Feature image: Instagram/@natalieannehair