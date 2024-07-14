'It's softer and shinier.' The Mamamia team on the best hair product they're using right now.

You know what we really love? When your haircare products *actually* work. There's nothing quite like things doing what they promise they'll do.

Hair is having a massive moment right now, but with so many new products getting around, it can feel a little impossible to know where to find these do-good nuggets that really deliver results.

But that's why you have little old us!

We've asked a bunch of women from the Mamamia team to dish out the one product they're currently using that's changed their hair for the better.

Here's what they had to say...

Image: Supplied.

"Ooh!! The Evo Fabuloso cool brown colour-boosting treatment. My colleague Charlie recommended it, and I’ve been using it ever since. Another one of my favourite products from that brand that I use in conjunction is the Man Attention protein treatment. It makes my hair feel really nice, and I need it considering I naturally have pretty frizzy hair." - Isabella.

Image: Woolworths/Canva.

"Shiseido Fino hair mask brought my dry hair back to life, for real." - Vidya.

Image: Supplied.

"This shampoo from R+Co! My hair used to be extremely dry and after using the shampoo and conditioner for a year. Since I've started using this it's grown like crazy and the texture is so much better." - Phoebe.

Image: Chemist Warehouse/Canva.

"This Kristin Ess Strengthening Moisture Mask genuinely makes my hair look shinier and feel softer after one use. Super convenient that you can buy it from Chemist Warehouse for under $20 — and that's not even on sale. Bargain!" - Emma.

Image: Supplied.

"This Glossifying Hair Mist from Chloe Zara Hair! It's a UV and heat protector, PLUS a leave-in conditioner, which is perfect for when my hair is a little frizzy. It is basically a one-stop shop kinda product, and leaves my hair looking, feeling, and smelling SO fresh." - Lisa.

Image: Sephora/Canva.

"OUAI Detox Shampoo has changed the game when it comes to the oiliness of my scalp, leaving my hair feeling super clean." - Sophie.

Image: Mecca/Canva.

"I like to use the Briogeo Scalp Revival Stimulating Therapy Massager to stimulate growth and massage the shampoo in for extra cleanliness. Those two are the winning combo for me!" - Sophie.

Image: Supplied.

"I'm a fine hair gal that needs a lot of help in the volume department so I use my GHD Curve wand with this volumising powder. I actually bought it from the barber for my sons, but I gave it a go and it made my hair so FULL yet LIGHT so I have stolen it! If my hair is a little dirty and needs a bit of extra oomph, then I will use Batiste VOLUME dry shampoo instead. The trick is to spray BEFORE you style so your hair is gritty. They both give me full, wavy hair for a couple of days. Unheard of for girls with hair like me!" - Michelle.

Image: Supplied.

"I picked up this little cutie recently! It’s a rice protein-tinted dry shampoo by Kitsch that has a built-in applicator which is so perfect for on-the-go top-ups. I was slightly sceptical about it being tinted but can confirm it blends out so nicely and doesn't leave any sort of white residue like others I have tried. The applicator also doesn't spill which is a big plus as it's typically being thrown around in my handbag all day." - Lisa.

Image: Dyson/Canva.

"Dyson Airwrap is the best. I don't even use the curl bits but consistently use the dryer brush, which means my hair is in the best condition it's ever been — I barely need it trimmed anymore as I don't heat damage it. I've had mine since 2018 and it's still going, so I figure I've saved thousands in extra haircuts in that time." - Hannah.

