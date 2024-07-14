'It's softer and shinier.' The Mamamia team on the best hair product they're using right now.

You know what we really love? When your haircare products *actually* work. There's nothing quite like things doing what they promise they'll do.
Hair is having a massive moment right now, but with so many new products getting around, it can feel a little impossible to know where to find these do-good nuggets that really deliver results.
But that's why you have little old us!
We've asked a bunch of women from the Mamamia team to dish out the one product they're currently using that's changed their hair for the better.
Here's what they had to say...
Evo Fabuloso Cool Brown Colour Boosting Treatment, $45.25 and Evo Protein Hair Treatment: Nourish & Repair, $44.
"Ooh!! The Evo Fabuloso cool brown colour-boosting treatment. My colleague Charlie recommended it, and I’ve been using it ever since. Another one of my favourite products from that brand that I use in conjunction is the Man Attention protein treatment. It makes my hair feel really nice, and I need it considering I naturally have pretty frizzy hair." - Isabella.
Shiseido Fino Damage Dry Repair Premium Touch Deep Conditioner Hair Mask, $23.
"Shiseido Fino hair mask brought my dry hair back to life, for real." - Vidya.
R+Co Television Perfect Hair Shampoo, $49.
"This shampoo from R+Co! My hair used to be extremely dry and after using the shampoo and conditioner for a year. Since I've started using this it's grown like crazy and the texture is so much better." - Phoebe.
Kristin Ess Strengthening Moisture Mask, $20.
"This Kristin Ess Strengthening Moisture Mask genuinely makes my hair look shinier and feel softer after one use. Super convenient that you can buy it from Chemist Warehouse for under $20 — and that's not even on sale. Bargain!" - Emma.
Chloe Zara Hair Glossifying Hair Mist, $59.
"This Glossifying Hair Mist from Chloe Zara Hair! It's a UV and heat protector, PLUS a leave-in conditioner, which is perfect for when my hair is a little frizzy. It is basically a one-stop shop kinda product, and leaves my hair looking, feeling, and smelling SO fresh." - Lisa.
OUAI Detox Shampoo, $58.
"OUAI Detox Shampoo has changed the game when it comes to the oiliness of my scalp, leaving my hair feeling super clean." - Sophie.
Briogeo Scalp Revival Stimulating Therapy Massager, $18 and Briogeo Scalp Revival™ Charcoal + Biotin Dry Shampoo, $42.
"I like to use the Briogeo Scalp Revival Stimulating Therapy Massager to stimulate growth and massage the shampoo in for extra cleanliness. Those two are the winning combo for me!" - Sophie.
Kaaral Style Perfetto Pushup Volumising Powder, $32.95 and Batiste VOLUME Dry Shampoo, $17.10.
"I'm a fine hair gal that needs a lot of help in the volume department so I use my GHD Curve wand with this volumising powder. I actually bought it from the barber for my sons, but I gave it a go and it made my hair so FULL yet LIGHT so I have stolen it! If my hair is a little dirty and needs a bit of extra oomph, then I will use Batiste VOLUME dry shampoo instead. The trick is to spray BEFORE you style so your hair is gritty. They both give me full, wavy hair for a couple of days. Unheard of for girls with hair like me!" - Michelle.
Kitch Volumizing Rice Protein Dry Shampoo, $32.
"I picked up this little cutie recently! It’s a rice protein-tinted dry shampoo by Kitsch that has a built-in applicator which is so perfect for on-the-go top-ups. I was slightly sceptical about it being tinted but can confirm it blends out so nicely and doesn't leave any sort of white residue like others I have tried. The applicator also doesn't spill which is a big plus as it's typically being thrown around in my handbag all day." - Lisa.
Dyson Airwrap, $679.
"Dyson Airwrap is the best. I don't even use the curl bits but consistently use the dryer brush, which means my hair is in the best condition it's ever been — I barely need it trimmed anymore as I don't heat damage it. I've had mine since 2018 and it's still going, so I figure I've saved thousands in extra haircuts in that time." - Hannah.
