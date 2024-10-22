KELLY MCCARREN: 'This is the only product I use to touch-up my regrowth and greys.'

There's nothing quite as good as a solid beauty recommendation — which is why we've got tons of them on You Beauty podcast every single week.

In fact, recently our friend and beauty expert Kelly McCarren dropped a real doozy — and of course, we just have to share it with you. Because all good beauty girls don't gate keep beauty products.

She mentioned it on Thursday's In Her Bag episode with Sarah Marie Fahd — and it might just be the answer you've been looking for when it comes to niggling regrowth and grey hairs.

It's called the BOLDIFY Hairline Powder and you can get it for $26.95 on Amazon.

Kelly said, "You might have seen an ad for it — I got suckered in, and I was like, I must try that. The advertisement does make it look a little bit more spectacular than what it is — but it's still really good."

"You get it from Amazon — it's really hard to get in light blonde but the brown shades are always available, and you can also get red. Every single hair shade is available. It's basically a root touch-up product that's going to cover either your greys or your roots."

"It comes in a little container, and on the bottom, it's got a little powder puff, and on the top is the product and a little mirror. (The mirror is tiny, though!)."

"Now, I have got about an inch of regrowth, and it's quite dark — I just really hate the regrowth look. I don't like it. I find it very harsh and quite aggressive. So, I just really love that it blends the colour, lightens and softens it so it's not as obvious and someone isn't like, 'Dear Lord, that lady needs to get her roots done!'"

"I love it so much because and you can obviously make it lighter and keep adding more product on."

Providing instant coverage for roots, grey hair or thinning hair, the website claims the kit is long-wearing and mess-free, "locking tightly to your follicles and covering your scalp for that full-bodied, knock-out look that stays put until your next shampoo. BOLDIFY's worry-free hair and scalp-friendly hair powder formula goes on fast, locks on tight, and stays on your hair or beard — without clogging pores."

On Amazon, it has 4.2 stars with a whopping 25k ratings.

One review reads: "I've been using BOLDIFY for at least a couple of years and I love it. I have very thin hair on top and this disguises the appearance of the scalp, so my hair appears thicker. I don't go without it. I feel more comfortable knowing my hair looks less thin. The size of the container is misleading because the actual amount of powder is quite small, so it is pricey for the amount you get — but it works."

Someone else wrote, "For between hairdresser visits I love this product. I use either the sponge it comes with or a makeup brush."

Want to listen to the full episode of You Beauty, where Kelly talks about her favourite hair products? Check it out below.

If you're looking for more favourites for hair touch-ups, Leigh also recently recommended L'Oréal Paris Magic Retouch Permanent Hair Colour.

She touts it for its quick and easy results and the fact it's pretty affordable too — you can grab it on sale right now at Coles for $10.50. (Run, don't walk!).

"The reason I love it is that if you want to cover your grays or maintain your roots at home, there's always the developer in the colour. You mix it within this little tube, and then you screw on a brush and apply. It's genius," Leigh said.

"With a lot of the others, there's a separate brush and you have to mix it in a little pot. But this is so easy. You literally shake it up, part your hair and apply. There's only enough to do your part and your hairline but that's all I do, anyway. The back of my head, I don't see it, so it doesn't exist."

